What IT Leaders Should Know About Software Selection In 2025 Revealed By Info-Tech Research Group In New Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) " The software selection landscape has undergone significant changes, with the shift to cloud-based solutions becoming essential as remote work took center stage," says Vince Mirabelli , principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group . "Additionally, businesses are increasingly prioritizing vendors that not only deliver exceptional software but also uphold ethical practices and align with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies. This evolution reflects a growing preference for solutions that resonate with organizational values while meeting functional needs."

Info-Tech's resource emphasizes that traditional software selection processes often become prolonged, with some dragging on indefinitely. To address these inefficiencies, the firm articulates the limitations of a "one-size-fits-all" approach and emphasizes the critical need to align software solutions with an organization's unique requirements. Info-Tech explains in the report that smaller, specialized vendors are often better suited to delivering targeted point solutions, while larger providers excel in offering comprehensive enterprise platforms. To navigate this dynamic effectively, the firm advises IT leaders to consider their organization's size, scope, and specific needs as critical factors in selecting the right software to drive operational success.

The report also calls for the critical change needed in the ongoing software evaluation, urging organizations to move beyond the traditional practice of assessing tools only during contract renewals. Proactive reviews ensure that software remains aligned with business objectives and continues to deliver value, preventing reliance on outdated systems. By adopting this approach, organizations can stay agile and ensure their tools effectively support evolving operational needs and strategic goals.

In its recently published Insights Into Software Selection 2025 report, Info-Tech outlines key factors IT leaders should consider to accelerate the software selection process and optimize their time effectively.



Awareness: Save time by avoiding duplication of existing market research and maintaining alignment with focus groups.

Education & Discovery: Streamline efforts by minimizing time spent on tedious demos and understanding the marketplace.

Evaluation: Focus on key issues instead of gathering extensive historical requirements to save valuable time.

Selection: Validate how potential solutions address mission-critical requirements to ensure the best fit. Negotiation & Configuration : Engage with two viable alternatives to drive competitive negotiations, potentially reducing costs by up to 50%.

The report further emphasizes that the choice of an implementation partner requires the same level of scrutiny and strategic consideration as selecting a software vendor. A third-party integrator plays an equally significant, if not greater, role in the success of the software. A poor decision in this area can undermine the entire product experience; therefore, careful evaluation is essential.

By leveraging the actionable insights and recommendations from the firm's report, IT leaders can confidently navigate the challenges of the evolving software landscape. Implementing these strategies ensures that software selection processes are aligned with long-term organizational goals, delivering lasting value.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Vince Mirabelli, an expert in change management, and access to the complete Insights Into Software Selection 2025 report, please contact [email protected] .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech and connect via LinkedIn and X .

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group