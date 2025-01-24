Public And Private Works Projects Honored By Statewide Engineering Association

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Engineering Companies, California (ACEC California) and the ACEC California Scholarship Foundation, in partnership with public sector agencies and private companies, will celebrate seventeen engineering projects at ACEC California's Engineering Excellence Awards Banquet, to be held on February 5, 2025. These honor award projects are being recognized for demonstrating an exceptional degree of innovation, complexity, achievement, and value. The winner of the Golden State Award, an honor bestowed on the best overall project, will be announced during the awards banquet.

"The 2025 Engineering Excellence Awards celebrate the extraordinary innovation and achievements of ACEC California engineering and land surveying member firms," said Brad Diede, Executive Director of ACEC California. "Californians deserve exceptional infrastructure. The awards this year represent a wide range of projects including reliable water related and transportation systems, secure bicycle/pedestrian routes, habitat restoration and recreation, and structurally sound buildings. Our firms are passionately committed to improving the life of all Californians, as showcased by these award-winning projects."

Photographs of award-winning projects can be found at 2025 Engineering Excellence Award Winners - American Council of Engineering Companies of California

Los Angeles Region Honor Award Projects:

Anchor QEA was contracted by the National Park Service to lead the engineering design and construction management efforts for the Scorpion Anchorage Pier Replacement. Anchor QEA's engineering effort included geotechnical, coastal, structural, and civil disciplines. The Scorpion Anchorage Pier Replacement is an innovative 300-foot-long steel superstructure, timber deck, gangway, and height-adjustable platform that transfers passengers to Santa Cruz Island-the most visited island at Channel Islands National Park. Built upon a challenging seafloor composition of sand, gravel, cobble, and boulder underlain by hard volcanic bedrock, the ABAS-accessible pier strategically addresses seismic activity and sea level rise. Using precision and ingenuity, the design addresses the safety challenges involved with passenger transfer during live-boating operations. This project accomplishes the National Park Service's goals to improve access, enhance the visitor experience, preserve cultural and environmental landscape characteristics, and increase climate resiliency-all to secure the longevity and enjoyment of this important national treasure in Ventura County, California.

Anser Advisory was contracted by the City of Long Beach to provide comprehensive construction management services for the Long Beach Airport (LGB) Terminal Area Improvements Project, a $122 million renovation that seamlessly blends modern infrastructure with the airport's historical legacy. The project addressed significant challenges, including seismic retrofitting and the installation of advanced systems, all while enabling the airport to remain fully operational-even during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic-resulting in an estimated cost savings of $12-$13 million for the airport.

The newly renovated terminal features expanded facilities and state-of-the-art safety enhancements, including the Ticketing Building, Checked Baggage Inspection System (CBIS), Baggage Claim, and the newly revitalized Meeters & Greeters Plaza. Anser's expert management and execution have not only transformed the airport, but also strengthened its role as a vital part of the Long Beach community and the future of air travel.

Anser Advisory was contracted by San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) as the construction management team for the SBCTA North First Avenue Bridge Replacement Project, a critical infrastructure project in Barstow, California involving the replacement of a deteriorating 1930s-era bridge over the bustling BNSF rail yard, a vital transportation hub for the region. This bridge replacement project has transformed a critical piece of infrastructure and brought lasting benefits to the community.

The new bridge is more than just a roadway-it's a lifeline for residents and businesses, featuring two traffic lanes, wider shoulders, and dedicated pedestrian sidewalks that improve safety, access, and mobility for everyone. Despite the complexities of working over active rail tracks and managing challenging site conditions, the project team leveraged innovative engineering approaches and maintained close collaboration with BNSF to keep rail operations running smoothly throughout construction. This project stands as a significant improvement to Barstow's infrastructure, benefitting residents and businesses for years to come.

Arcadis U.S., Inc. was contracted by the East Valley Water District as the design engineer, part of Balfour Beatty's progressive design-build team, for the Sterling Natural Resource Center (SNRC). The SNRC integrates innovative technologies, a multi-benefit approach, and a focus on resource maximization to create a facility that models sustainable infrastructure development, setting a high standard for water resource management projects that go beyond industry standards. The progressive design-build delivery allowed for project flexibility as opportunities for enhancements arose and timely equipment and material availability changed during the facility's construction.

SNRC recycles up to 8 million gallons per day of wastewater using innovative treatment technologies, including membrane bioreactors and ultraviolent disinfection, and replenishes the stressed Bunker Hill Basin through groundwater recharge. The wastewater biosolids are combined with food waste and co-digested to generate energy and offset facility energy use. Additionally, SNRC provides a gathering space for a disadvantaged community, an educational hub for the public, and new potential water career pathways for students.

Arup was contracted as the Prime consultant and Engineer of Record by Delta Air Lines for the design of the new Delta Sky Way terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). One of the largest infrastructure projects in recent years in Los Angeles, Delta Sky Way at LAX provides an enhanced customer journey from curb to gate through consolidation and modernization of Terminals 2 and 3.

To initiate the project, Arup was integral in the relocation of Delta's base of operations at LAX. The firm planned a relocation - which had been estimated to take six months due to high traffic and a web of stakeholders - into one that took only three nights. Subsequently, the project consolidated Terminals 2 and 3 into one operation with shared landside and airside services, and a unified customer experience. To coordinate this huge effort, Arup employed an innovative document management system, enabling easy geo-located access to thousands of project files to save time and effort. Now open, the facility offers an enhanced passenger experience and optimized airline operations across 27 gates.

Biggs Cardosa Associates, Inc. (Biggs Cardosa) was contracted by Los Angeles Metro Regional Rail as the prime consultant for project management and structural engineering services for The Rosecrans/Marquardt Grade Separation project. This project improves safety at the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue, Marquardt Avenue, and the BNSF Railway right-of-way in Santa Fe Springs, California. With more than 112 freight and passenger trains and 45,000 vehicles traversing this intersection daily, the California Public Utilities Commission had deemed it the state's most hazardous grade crossing.

The Biggs Cardosa team realigned Rosecrans Avenue and designed an overpass that crosses above the existing railroad tracks and future California High Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) tracks. The existing tracks cross the intersection diagonally, which complicated the design of this grade separation project. By re-aligning Rosecrans Avenue to the south, the number of properties that had to be acquired was reduced and construction impacts were minimized. Innovative features included spliced precast concrete girders, bent-type abutments, and precast deck panels. The grade separation project eliminated the risk of deadly collisions, improved traffic flow, reduced emissions from idling vehicles, and enhanced emergency response times.

Jacobs Engineering Group (Jacobs) was contracted by the Port of Long Beach as the prime consultant to provide the unique engineering design required to create this state-of-the-art, Fireboat Station 20, a LEED Gold certified Station Building and Boat Bay complex that has both landside and waterside response capabilities. Jacobs' role encompassed a wide range of engineering disciplines, including marine structural engineering, geotechnical assessments, site civil work, stormwater management, sewer systems, and coastal engineering. Jacobs was supported by Mary McGrath Architect for architectural services; P2S Engineering for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing; and Cornerstone Structural Group.

Key features of the 9,750-square-foot, two-story fire station building include modern living quarters for a six-member team. The Boat Bay is a new wharf structure supporting an 11,000-square-foot boathouse to harbor the 'Protector,' one of POLB's most advanced fireboats. The Boat Bay protects the vessel from the elements and saves money on ongoing maintenance. This facility enhances port safety and ensures business continuity at the busiest port in the United States. The project was delivered on time and under budget.

San Diego Region Honor Award Project:

NV5 was contracted by San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) as the design and engineering consultant for the La Jolla 69 kV Buried Cable Replacement Project in San Diego, CA. The project installed approximately five miles of new transmission line, replacing the failing 50+-year-old direct-buried cable infrastructure. NV5 solved multiple challenges in the project area with innovative design and engineering, including a narrower single-circuit splice vault needed to meet clearances in congested city streets and to fit between existing underground utilities, as well as horizontal directional drilling to install 750 feet of line under busy La Jolla Parkway without disrupting the roadway surface or traffic flow.

Using a special hillside stability installation method, NV5 cut three miles from the alignment, which meant less environmental impact, slashing a year from the potential schedule and saving millions. The team also used 2.5 miles of existing duct packaging, reducing the amount of excavation, spoils, material procurement, and area impacts and lowering that phase's excavation impact by 80%. In addition to increasing energy reliability and efficiency, the line's concrete encasement reduces fire and accidental interference risks from future projects. NV5 also situated access points away from intersections, minimizing traffic disruption and improving safety. NV5's innovative approaches, flexibility, and care were key to the project's successful delivery.

Walter P Moore was contracted by AECOM , CAA ICON/Los Angeles Clippers to provide engineering services for the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. The 1.14 million-square-foot facility houses the Clippers' 18,000-seat arena, practice and training facilities, team offices, fan gathering spaces, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts open to the public.

The arena features a unique diagrid roof shell, designed to resemble a basketball net with diamond-shaped ETFE/PTFE fabric panels. Given its proximity to the Newport-Inglewood Fault, seismic safety was prioritized; the roof was engineered to move independently from the stiffer arena structure during seismic events.

The fully electric facility is equipped with enough solar panels and batteries to power a single event and is the first NBA arena to achieve LEED Platinum certification under LEED v4. Walter P Moore reduced embodied carbon in the concrete by 20 percent by collaborating with the concrete suppliers to obtain Environmental Product Declarations for all mixes, resulting in concrete that is 50 percent more energy efficient than required by the California Green Building Code. The complex opened on budget and three months ahead of schedule in July 2024.

Central Valley Region Honor Award Projects:

Stantec Consulting Services Inc was contracted by Friant Water Authority as the engineer of record to complete the first phase of construction for a section of the Friant-Kern Canal Middle Reach Capacity Correction Project. The Project consists of approximately ten miles of concrete-lined canal parallel to the existing canal, eight inverted siphons under crossings, a check structure, and ten turnout structures. Studies for the Project began in July 2018 and water was flowing in the new parallel canal in May 2024, providing an approximate 50% increase in conveyance capacity.

Stantec applied numerous innovations, including using a calibrated groundwater model to forecast future subsidence; subsidence-resilient features, such as siphon under crossings, and additional concrete lining and earthen embankment to mitigate for future subsidence; and a unique earthwork approach using the existing canal bank to reduce material quantities significantly. Several complex challenges solved included implementing a bifurcation, or wye type canal tie-in to allow the contractor more time to recover from disastrous flooding in the Project area and re-purposed the old canal to serve as an operational forebay to supply water to existing pump stations.

West Yost was contracted by the Stanislaus Regional Water Authority (SRWA) to develop and implement a critical surface water project to provide sustainable water supplies to the cities of Turlock and Ceres. The SRWA Regional Surface Water Supply Project is the result of a long-term, regional collaboration to address the critical lack of water supply reliability and diminishing water quality from existing groundwater wells. Water is pumped from the Tuolumne River via an infiltration gallery, through a new intake structure, raw water pump station and pipeline to be treated at a new treatment plant and delivered to the Cities of Ceres and Turlock.

This complex project required the development of a strategy for the planning, design, construction, and operations of these new regional surface water facilities, and local distribution infrastructure necessary to connect with each City's existing system. West Yost provided program management and served as Owner Advisor for planning, technical studies, preliminary design, program development, and procurement document preparation for the design-build delivery model utilized to design and construct the new regional facilities. This highly successful project delivers 15 million gallons of drinking water per day, securing a sustainable and resilient supply for the Cities of Ceres and Turlock.

San Francisco Region Honor Award Projects:

Arup was contracted by Google to design the Gradient Canopy, the latest addition to Google's campus in Mountain View, California. Gradient Canopy is designed to be sustainable, healthy, and flexible. The 18-acre site combines sustainable design with flexible workspaces, incorporating healthy materials, dynamic public spaces, and innovative design elements such as a tiered roof structure.

Gradient Canopy is not just a building; it is a testament to the future of sustainable architecture. It has achieved LEED Platinum certification and the Living Building Challenge Materials Petal Certification, reflecting its commitment to environmental stewardship. The project boasts significant water conservation, with an anticipated average annual potable water use reduction of 40%, and impressive energy savings from on-site renewable energy expected to provide approximately 40% of annual energy needs. The canopy's lightweight, wave-like structure is equipped with an array of photovoltaic panels, arranged to channel rainwater efficiently for collection, treatment and reuse on-site. Arup's performance-based seismic design ensures resilience, allowing quick reoccupation after major earthquakes. Gradient Canopy exemplifies Google's dedication to creating healthy, inspiring environments for employees and visitors, setting a new standard for future workplaces.

BKF Engineers was contracted by Adrienne Wong Associates , to provide civil engineering and coordinate with stakeholders and regulatory agencies for the Brickyard Cove project, owned by East Bay Regional Parks Distric .

The team navigated complex utility and construction challenges, including bringing electricity, sewer, and potable water infrastructure to the isolated site. When contractors sited the restroom building foundation at a lower elevation than the plans called for, BKF devised a seat wall with a rock swale to keep stormwater from flooding the structure while maintaining ADA accessibility between the trailhead parking, building, and accessible trails. As traditional piped systems were not an option due to high groundwater levels and the proximity of the bay, the BKF team chose shallow infiltration trenches, bioretention areas, and swales to capture and treat stormwater runoff from the impervious areas.

Brickyard Cove repurposes a previously discarded shoreline area, once used as a brick and debris landfill, into a valuable public amenity. By providing waterfront access and recreational opportunities for the community, including those with limited mobility, the project delivers significant social and environmental benefits.

Kier + Wright (K+W) and Schaaf & Wheeler (SW) in collaboration as prime consultants were contracted by the San Lorenzo Valley Water District to launch the Boulder Creek Pipeline Replacement Project, which restored essential water services and fortified the community against future threats, in wake of the 2020 CZU Lighting Complex Fire. The catastrophic 2020 CZU Lightning Complex Fire ravaged over 86,000 acres and destroyed 1,490 structures. The replacement of the aging water system became a lifeline for the community's recovery and resilience.

K+W, in collaboration with SW, provided the precise and comprehensive land surveying necessary to meet the unique challenges of this mountainous, fire-prone region. Using cutting-edge technologies-such as fixed-wing and multi-rotor drones, GPS locating, and 3D scanning-K+W delivered accurate data, enabling the project's success. Their Virtual Visit platform further enhanced safety by allowing the District to remotely assess data and make timely decisions without risking personnel.

The Project has brought transformative, long-lasting benefits to the community, including improved water reliability, enhanced fire protection through the installation of seven new fire hydrants, and a more efficient, cost-effective gravity-fed water system. Through collaboration, innovation, and resilience, Boulder Creek now has the infrastructure to protect its residents and support future growth.

MNS Engineers, Inc. and HDR, Inc. were contracted by the San Francisco County Transportation Authority for design engineering and construction management of the Yerba Buena Island (YBA)/I-80 Southgate Road & Interchange project.

This multifaceted project team delivered a $36 million reconstruction of the I-80 interchange on YBA between the eastern portal of the I-80 tunnel and the western abutment and approach to the east span of the Bay Bridge. The project entailed unique geometry for roadways and the bicycle/pedestrian facilities that fit the steep topography of YBI while directly connecting to San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge without imparting seismic load during an extreme event. The project is located where I-80 transitions from the double deck of the west span to the single deck of the east span. This presented special geometric and seismic design challenges to provide for the on- and off-ramp connections and the local road alignment beneath the interstate. The topography of the island required 10 unique retaining wall solutions to avoid impacts to adjacent U.S. Coast Guard property and the existing foundations of the Bay Bridge.

Parsons Corporation was contracted by the Alameda County Transportation Commission as the prime consultant for its $92M Interstate 80/Gilman Street Interchange Improvement Project Phase 1: Pedestrian and Bicycle Overcrossing in Berkeley, California. Parsons served as an engineer of record and oversaw project approval/ environmental documents, plans, specifications and estimates, and design support during construction.

The project, located in northwest Berkeley near its boundary with the City of Albany, reconfigures the interchange to reduce congestion, shorten queues and minimize merging and turn conflicts. The Gilman Street interchange is a critical access point to local, regional, and interstate activities, and it has historically been a significant safety hot spot for collisions. In addition to improving mobility through the Gillman Street corridor, the project aims to close the gap in local and regional bicycle facilities and provide access for bicycles and pedestrians traveling between the Bay Trail and North Berkeley.

Sacramento Region Honor Award Project:

Atlas Technical Consultants was contracted to serve as the consultant to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for providing technical support for evaluating and assisting Caltrans to certify Stop-and-Go inertial profilers (IP) quality control/quality assurance roadway smoothness operations and update the California Test (CT) 387.

Atlas addressed specific challenges that the Inertial Profiler Certification Program (IPCP) was facing in regard to IPs, which were new to the market, while the CT 387 update was established based on a series of qualification runs and project test data using Stop-and-Go IPs. Atlas completed the evaluation of Stop-and-Go IPs along with the update of CT 387 before the start of the 2024 IPCP certification season, while staying within budget.

Caltrans' method of choosing a consultant through the QBS process, then negotiating an on-call technical expert time and materials contract and implementing new engineering technologies resulted in project success. Atlas was able to help Caltrans succeed in delivering on its promises to meet milestones, address new challenges, and keep its commitments to the public and stakeholders.

ACEC California represents over 1,000 engineering and land surveying firm offices and nearly 25,000 professionals who are involved in all aspects of the design, construction, and repair of California's residential, commercial, industrial, and public works infrastructure.

SOURCE American Council of Engineering Companies, California

