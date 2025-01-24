BAE Systems, Inc. Names Hope Damphousse Senior Vice President Of Communications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Hope brings a wealth of experience throughout the aerospace, defense, and relations fields," said Arseneault. "She has proven herself as a well-respected leader within the industry, and she'll serve as the key figure in advancing our communications strategies to support our business goals. I'm delighted to welcome such an outstanding new member to our team."

Damphousse joined BAE Systems' Space & Mission Systems sector, formerly Ball Aerospace, in 2008, where she most recently served as vice president of Strategic Operations. In that role, she was responsible for guiding the sector's communications, public policy, government relations, and strategic planning efforts.

Damphousse brings 20 years of communications, strategy, and government relations experience to her new position. Prior to joining BAE Systems, she worked as a legislative advisor to U.S. Senator Robert Bennett of Utah and U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Damphousse holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations and economics from Brigham Young University.

