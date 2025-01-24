Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Highlights Its Offerings At FITUR Madrid 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Madhya Pradesh Delegation at FITUR 2025 was led by Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi Hon. of State, Culture & Tourism, MP

Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi Hon. Minister of State, Culture & Tourism, MP presenting a souvenir gift bag to a visitor at FITUR Madrid 2025

Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi Hon. Minister of State, Culture & Tourism, MP engaged in B2B meetings

Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi Hon. Minister of State, Culture & Tourism, MP Interacted with the Trade of Madrid, Spain

The Madhya Pradesh Stall at FITUR 2025

Hon'ble Minister Mr. Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi Leads Delegation to Showcase the State's Rich Heritage, Sustainable Tourism Initiatives, & Cultural Experiences

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) proudly showcased its offbeat multispecialty destinations at FITUR Madrid 2025, one of the world's leading travel and tourism exhibitions. The delegation was led by Mr. Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Culture, Tourism, Religious Trust & Endowment, Government of Madhya Pradesh. Accompanying him were Dr. Ilayaraja T, Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation; Dr. Jeevan Singh Rajak, Officer on Special Duty to the Hon'ble Minister; Mr. Vivek Jude, Deputy Director of Marketing and Events, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board; and several key tourism stakeholders and representatives from the state.Madhya Pradesh, renowned for its archaeological and geological wonders, offers a unique and immersive cultural experience. The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board's stall at FITUR Madrid 2025 was thoughtfully curated to showcase the state's rich heritage and iconic attractions. Highlights included the architectural brilliance of UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the Khajuraho Group of Temples and the Great Sanchi Stupas, the majestic Gwalior Fort, the historic Jahaz Mahal, and the breathtaking Marble Rocks of Bhedaghat. Visitors also explored the state's abundant wildlife, represented by Bandhavgarh and Kuno National Parks, as well as its sustainable and community-driven tourism initiatives.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi stated,“Madhya Pradesh is a land rich in heritage, wildlife, and cultural diversity. FITUR 2025 offers an exceptional platform to highlight these treasures to a global audience, while fostering meaningful connections to establish our state as a top-tier travel destination. Our commitment to responsible tourism, driven by community empowerment, has set new standards in Indian tourism. Madhya Pradesh is known as a safe destination for all travelers, including solo women, ensuring a secure and enriching experience. We remain dedicated to sustainable tourism practices that protect our natural and cultural heritage while enhancing the visitor experience.”The Madhya Pradesh stall at FITUR 2025 offered visitors a glimpse into the state's diverse attractions, including its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, vibrant tribal culture, majestic wildlife sanctuaries, and spiritually enriching experiences. With its focus on responsible tourism and community involvement, Madhya Pradesh continues to lead the way in sustainable tourism, creating inclusive and safe spaces that appeal to travelers from around the world.

