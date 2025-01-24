Dion Releases New Single 'New York Minute,' A Love Letter To New York City And His Wife

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Song Debuts in Celebration of Dion's New Book, The Rock 'n' Roll Philosopher

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dion DiMucci has released his new single,“New York Minute,” now available on all streaming platforms. To celebrate his new The Rock 'n' Roll Philosopher release, the song arrives as a nostalgic ode to Dion's lifelong love affair with New York City and his wife, Susan, to whom he has been married for over 60 years.“New York Minute” encapsulates Dion's signature sound and is yet another testament to Dion's ability to craft songs that resonate across generations, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest songwriters in rock and roll history.Stream Dion's“New York Minute”WATCH the Official Music Video nowOrder The Rock 'n' Roll Philosopher Book HERE“The song 'New York Minute' expresses my love for my city, New York, and my wife, Susan,” Dion shares.“When I first saw Susan, I could not think of anything else. I went to school but didn't hear one word the teacher said. All I could think about was her! Where is she now? What is she doing? I wanna look at her. I wanna talk to her. I wanna get close to her any way I can. My mind was on a loop. Yeah, take a listen to the song. I think my mind was broken. I dropped my subway token, though not a word was spoken when I saw her smile.”The new music follows hot on the heels of Dion's recently released, highly anticipated book, Dion: The Rock 'n' Roll Philosopher. Co-written with recovery and performance coach Adam Jablin, the book offers an intimate glimpse into Dion's remarkable six-decade journey through rock and roll history. With contributions from luminaries like Eric Clapton, Paul Simon, Bishop Robert Barron, and Stevie Van Zandt, the book is an inspiring reflection on his rise to fame, battles with addiction, enduring marriage, and friendships with legends like Hank Williams and Bob Dylan. In addition to the beautiful hardcover, an incredible companion Audiobook is also available exclusively on Audible which includes 30 songs, 3 Rock & Roll Hall induction speeches, interviews between Dion and Adam, and more.Featuring over 200 vibrant photos, the hardcover book is both a celebration of Dion's life and a chronicle of the evolution of rock and roll. As a mentor and storyteller, Dion shares wisdom, humor, and insight, making The Rock 'n' Roll Philosopher a must-read for fans of music history and anyone seeking inspiration.Dion's new single and book follow the success of his latest studio album, Girl Friends, which was released by Joe Bonamassa's Keeping The Blues Alive Records and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart. The album featured collaborations with powerhouse women musicians like Susan Tedeschi, Shemekia Copeland, and Joanne Shaw Taylor. In Girl Friends, Dion explored the“feminine genius” that has profoundly shaped his life and music, creating a deeply personal and innovative record that captivated critics and fans alike. Dion's partnership with Joe Bonamassa's label has allowed him to continue to release inspiring new music to his long-time fans, as Dion continues to be prolific to this day.From chart-topping hits in the 1950s and a Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction to Grammy nominations and groundbreaking collaborations in recent years, Dion continues to innovate and inspire. With“New York Minute,” he offers fans a fresh, heartfelt anthem to create a backdrop for The Rock 'n' Roll Philosopher, as fans dive into the life lived with passion and purpose. Listen to“New York Minute” now on all streaming platforms and find The Rock 'n' Roll Philosopher wherever books are sold. For more information, visit .About Dion DiMucci:As one of the original innovators of rock and roll, Dion remains one of the most creative and relevant artists of his generation. From iconic hits like“Runaround Sue” and“The Wanderer” to his modern collaborations with legends like Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon, Dion has spent more than six decades shaping music history. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 and continues to inspire new audiences with his music, books, and live performances.

