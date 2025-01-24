Global Fertility Services Market Size Projected To Reach USD 99.60 Billion By 2032 At A 10.43% CAGR SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fertility Services Market

Fertility Services Growth is driven by advancements in reproductive technologies, shifting societal trends and growing acceptance of fertility treatments

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Fertility Services Market was estimated at USD 40.89 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 99.60 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Fertility Services Market Expands Rapidly Driven by Technological Advancements and Shifting Societal TrendsThe fertility services market, which encompasses assisted reproductive technologies (ART), such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and genetic screening, is rapidly growing due to advances in technology and improved treatment success rates. As the challenges of infertility increase in countries around the world, demand for such services has soared in conjunction with growing public awareness and acceptance. In the U.S. alone, more than 330,000 IVF cycles are performed every year, over 70% of which use ICSI for male factor infertility. Societal trends, including delayed parenthood, driven by career priorities, lifestyle changes, and stress, are also helping fuel this growth. Also boosting demand are advances in fertility preservation technologies such as egg and sperm cryopreservation. Egg-freezing cycles have also increased more than 300% in the past 10 years, with public comfort talking about infertility steadily on the rise as well, catapulting market growth.Get a Free Sample Report of Fertility Services Market @Key Players in Fertility Services Market.IVF Australia (IVF treatment, Egg freezing).Fertility First (IVF cycles, Egg donation).CCRM Fertility (Embryo banking, Fertility preservation).IntegraMed Fertility (IVF services, Egg donation programs).Mayo Clinic (IVF services, Fertility counseling).New Hope Fertility Center (IVF treatment, Natural cycle IVF).Oregon Reproductive Medicine (IVF services, Sperm donation).Boston IVF (IVF cycles, Genetic testing).Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey (IVF services, Egg donation).Shady Grove Fertility (IVF treatment, Donor egg program).Zavitz Fertility & Reproductive Health (IVF cycles, Egg freezing).Clinica de Fertilidad (IVF services, Sperm analysis).RMA of New York (IVF treatment, Genetic testing).Piedmont Reproductive Endocrinology Group (IVF services, Egg donation).SIRM (Surgical egg retrieval, IVF treatment).Bourn Hall Clinic (IVF cycles, Sperm retrieval).IVF New Jersey (IVF services, Egg freezing).Create Fertility (IVF treatment, Sperm donation).Cleveland Clinic (IVF cycles, Fertility counseling).The Fertility Center (IVF treatment, Egg freezing)Segmentation AnalysisBy TypeIn 2023, the male infertility segment dominated the market with the largest market share at 54% and is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR from 2024-2032. This has resulted in increased awareness and diagnosis of male infertility problems, generally due to age-related, lifestyle, and environmental concerns. Driving the growth of the market is the increasing prevalence of specific conditions such as erectile dysfunction and the availability of advanced diagnostic technologies, which should improve access to assisted reproductive technologies. This has increased the need for sperm retrieval and CSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection) as part of these fertility treatments.By TreatmentThe in-vitro fertilization (IVF) segment dominated the market with an 87% market share in 2023. It is more popular because it has higher success rates than other treatment types, specifically in complex infertility cases. Methods to augment IVF itself, like preimplantation genetic testing, can be combined with conventional IVF and modern techniques as part of a comprehensive assisted reproduction approach. These innovative techniques have led to a more efficient and accessible IVF process, solidifying it as the best approach to fertility treatments, particularly for those people who have had a lower success rate with alternative methods.Artificial insemination is experiencing the fastest CAGR between 2024 to 2032. It is cheaper and less obtrusive than traditional IVF and can be helpful for those with milder infertility problems. Artificial insemination will become an increasingly mainstream option, as more people become aware of this treatment and begin to adopt it, and will thus expand its place in the fertility services market as a low-cost option.Need any customization research on Fertility Services Market, Enquire Now @Fertility Services Market SegmentationBy Type.Male Infertility.Female InfertilityBy Treatment.In-vitro fertilization (IVF).Artificial InseminationBy End Use.Fertility Clinics.Hospitals and OthersRegional AnalysisEurope dominated the market in 2023, The significant growth is majorly driven by the high demand for assisted reproductive technology, high market growth in various European nations, and stronger healthcare infrastructure, among others. In 2023, Europe captured around 32% of the fertility services market share. Some countries, including Spain and Denmark, are notable for their liberal fertility policies, as Spain pays for it through its socialized medical system, and has developed a fertility tourism industry based on high quality and low prices for treatment.The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. This is attributed to increasing disposable incomes, growing indisposition to infertility, and rising investments in ART infrastructure. In countries such as India and China, their climate of IVF availability is broadening - demand for the procreation procedure in India, for one, currently outstrips supply. This is reinforced by government initiatives aimed at addressing infertility, paving the way for Asia Pacific to emerge as a high-potential region for the market.Recent Developments.In October 2024, the Ontario government revealed a $150 million investment over two years to expand fertility services, allowing three times as many individuals to qualify for government-funded in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy..In August 2024, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump announced plans to mandate government or insurance coverage for IVF fertility treatments if elected in November, as part of a strategy to appeal to women and suburban voters.Buy Full Research Report on Fertility Services Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Fertility Services Market by Type8. Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Fertility Services Market by Type8. Fertility Services Market by Treatment9. Fertility Services Market by End Use10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

