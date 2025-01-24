Aver's New Ampliwave Go Ushers In Portable Classroom Audio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AVer AmpliWave Go

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, unveiled the AmpliWave Go, a portable system packed with advanced features to deliver exceptional sound clarity and flexibility for various classroom or studio environments. This system features a speaker and microphone for instructors, which empowers users with clear and amplified voice projection, encourages active student participation, and promotes a more inclusive classroom experience.

"The AmpliWave Go integrates advanced voice priority technology and multiple connectivity options, ensuring seamless audio clarity and adaptability for diverse teaching scenarios. With its ALD-ready output and energy-efficient design, it exemplifies AVer's commitment to combining innovation with practicality for modern educators." - Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe

With a 30W speaker providing consistent, high-quality sound throughout the classroom, the AmpliWave Go offers unparalleled audio excellence for K-12 learning spaces, as well as other instructional settings such as reading and language testing, physical training sessions, and aerobics and yoga studios. Its lightweight design makes it easy to have top-notch audio capabilities on the go. Carrying handles and lanyard hooks facilitate portability, while wall-mount and tripod options support stationary use.

In dynamic classroom environments, effective message delivery is paramount. The AmpliWave Go's voice priority technology intelligently detects the instructor's voice and automatically lowers background music or other audio sources to ensure crucial instructions are always heard. This innovative feature minimizes distractions, keeping students engaged and focused throughout the lesson. Additionally, with its ALD-ready output, the AmpliWave Go works with assistive listening devices that aid hearing-impaired students. This thoughtful feature promotes inclusivity, enabling all students to participate fully and benefit from equal access to education .

Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe added: "At AVer Europe, we strive to provide our customers with cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the education sector. The AmpliWave Go is a perfect example-a portable audio system designed to deliver unmatched sound quality, enhance engagement, and promote inclusivity across learning environments."

Classroom audio management features multiple connectivity, including Bluetooth® 5.4 for wireless connectivity, USB-A for flash drives, and USB Type-C for seamless computer integration. From streaming music to sharing language-learning tracks and recording presentations, the AmpliWave Go has the connections to accommodate diverse teaching requirements and enhance every learning opportunity wherever it happens. Its energy-efficient battery provides up to 8 hours of use per charge, which allows teachers to focus on teaching without worrying about power all day. A display screen provides at-a-glance information on battery level, current live connections, volume, and so on, and dims in 30-second intervals to conserve power.

For more information on the AmpliWave Go and AVer's suite of educational technology solutions, visit:

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.



Rene Buhay

AVer Information Europe B.V.

+1 408-457-3338

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.