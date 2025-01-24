Bromelain Market To Grow At A 6.9% CAGR From 2024 To 2032 Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bromelain Market

Bromelain Expands as Demand for Natural Wellness Solutions and Clean-Label Ingredients Drives Growth in Dietary Supplements and Food Industry

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Bromelain Market Size was valued at USD 27.6 Million in 2023. It is expected to grow to USD 50.4 Million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Bromelain's Rising Popularity in Dietary Supplements and Food Industry: Driven by Trends, Natural Alternatives, and Consumer Demand for Quality IngredientsThe dietary supplements industry is rapidly expanding, driven by increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness, with bromelain emerging as a key ingredient due to its healing properties. This naturally occurring enzyme, derived from pineapples, is commonly found in digestive health and detoxification supplements, aiding in inflammation reduction and recovery from injuries or surgeries, thanks to its protein-digesting capabilities. The rising interest in natural alternatives to pharmaceuticals further fuels bromelain's popularity, as evidenced by a National Institutes of Health survey showing that around 76% of U.S. adults use dietary supplements to enhance health and address specific concerns. Additionally, bromelain is gaining traction in the food industry, especially in meat and seafood processing, where its exceptional tenderizing properties enhance flavor and texture, appealing to consumers seeking high-quality, clean-label products. As food manufacturers increasingly adopt bromelain to meet the demand for natural ingredients, its significance in the market is set to grow, supported by the U.S. meat and poultry industry's valuation of approximately USD 224 billion in 2022 and its ongoing adaptation to consumer preferences for quality and natural products.Get a Sample Report of Bromelain Market @Key Players:. Hong Mao Biochemicals Co., Ltd. (Bromelain Powder). ENZYBEL GROUP (ENZYBEL Bromelain). Great Food Group of Companies (Bromelain Extract). Advanced Enzyme Technologies (Bromelain Enzymes). Guangxi Nanning Javely Biological Products Co. Ltd. (Javely Bromelain). Nanning Pangbo Biological Engineering Co., Ltd. (Pangbo Bromelain). Nanning Doing Higher Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. (Bromelain Enzyme). Changsha Natureway Co., Ltd. (Natureway Bromelain). Biozym Gesellschaft für Enzymtechnologie mbH (Biozym Bromelain). URSAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH (Ursapharm Bromelain). NutraBlast (NutraBlast Bromelain). Bromelain Pharma (Bromelain Capsules). Huangpu Quanzhou Biochemical Co., Ltd. (QZ Bromelain). Bromelain Solutions LLC (Bromelain 500mg). Aumgene Biosciences (Aumgene Bromelain). Biosera (Bromelain Solution). Creative Enzymes (Creative Bromelain). Yiduoli Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Yiduoli Bromelain). Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development Co., Ltd. (Huike Bromelain). Sunrise Nutrachem Group (Sunrise Bromelain)Meat and Seafood Lead Bromelain Market with Natural Tenderizing and Flavor-Enhancing Benefits, Driving Consumer AppealThe meat and seafood segment dominated the bromelain market in 2023, holding a 46% share, driven by its natural tenderizing and flavor-enhancing properties. Bromelain's ability to break down proteins improves meat texture and taste, making it ideal for marinades. Growing consumer demand for high-quality, flavorful meat and seafood products, coupled with the expansion of the food service industry, further supports this trend. Food processors increasingly adopt bromelain to meet preferences for gourmet and specialty meat products, ensuring the segment remains a key application area for this versatile enzyme.By Application. Healthcare. Meat & Seafood. Dietary Supplements. OthersRecent DevelopmentsJanuary 2023: Sun Pharma acquired the brands Disperzyme, Disperzyme-CD, and Phlogam from Aksigen Hospital Care. These fixed-dose combinations of proteolytic enzymes and bioflavonoids are DCGI-approved for managing post-operative inflammation in patients undergoing minor surgeries and dental procedures.Buy Full Research Report on Bromelain Market 2024-2032 @North America Leads Bromelain Market with Strong Dietary Supplement Industry and Consumer Focus on Natural Health ProductsNorth America accounted for 42% of the bromelain market share in 2023, driven by a robust dietary supplements industry and increasing consumer focus on health and wellness. The region's shift toward natural ingredients has led to a surge in demand for health-related products like bromelain, with nearly 77% of U.S. adults using dietary supplements in 2022 (Council for Responsible Nutrition). The U.S. dietary supplementation market, valued at USD 54.5 billion in 2022 (Nutritional Business Journal), creates significant opportunities for bromelain as a natural enzyme in various formulations. Additionally, bromelain's approval as a food additive by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) facilitates its widespread use in the food industry. A strong regulatory framework and extensive research backing the health benefits of bromelain further contribute to North America's dominance in the market, positioning the region as a key driver of growth in the global bromelain industry.The bromelain market is experiencing significant growth, driven by its diverse applications in dietary supplements, food processing, and healthcare. Derived from pineapples, bromelain is highly valued for its anti-inflammatory, protein-digesting, and healing properties. It is widely used in digestive health supplements and detoxification products, aligning with the increasing consumer preference for natural and holistic solutions. In the food industry, bromelain's natural tenderizing and flavor-enhancing abilities have made it a crucial ingredient in meat and seafood processing. The bromelain market is experiencing significant growth, driven by its diverse applications in dietary supplements, food processing, and healthcare. Derived from pineapples, bromelain is highly valued for its anti-inflammatory, protein-digesting, and healing properties. It is widely used in digestive health supplements and detoxification products, aligning with the increasing consumer preference for natural and holistic solutions. In the food industry, bromelain's natural tenderizing and flavor-enhancing abilities have made it a crucial ingredient in meat and seafood processing. Additionally, rising regulatory approvals, such as its recognition as a food additive by the FDA, along with the growing demand for clean-label and plant-based products, are further boosting its adoption. The market's growth is also supported by technological advancements in enzyme production and a greater focus on the health benefits of bromelain. With its versatile applications and alignment with evolving consumer trends, bromelain continues to strengthen its position as a key ingredient in global markets.

