Acer Launches Compact Aspire 3 Laptop Packed With Performance And Portability

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Bangalore, January 24, 2025 - Acer, one of the leading brands in the PC industry, has unveiled the Aspire 3, a budget-friendly laptop that seamlessly blends performance, portability, and versatility. With a screen size of 29.46cm (11.6 inches) weighing just around 1 kg and measuring a sleek 16.8 mm in thickness, this lightweight yet durable device is perfect for students and budget-conscious users. Powered by the Intel® Celeron® N4500 processor and 8 GB of DDR4 memory (upgradable to 16 GB), the Aspire 3 ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance, making it a reliable companion for everyday computing tasks.



The Aspire 3 has a 29.46cm (11.6 inches) HD Acer ComfyViewTM LED-backlit display, delivering sharp visuals with reduced glare for a comfortable viewing experience. Powered by Intel® UHD Graphics, it ensures seamless video playback, efficient multitasking, and crisp visuals, making it equally suitable for work and entertainment. Its reliable 38Wh Li-ion battery offers uninterrupted productivity, while storage options ranging from 128 GB to 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSD provide ample space for files, projects, and applications.



Designed for ultimate portability, the Aspire 3 boasts an ultra-slim 16.8 mm profile and a lightweight build of just around 1 kg, making it ideal for users on the go. Connectivity is seamless, with features like USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI® port, and a Micro SD Card Reader, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices and peripherals.



Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said,“The Aspire 3 embodies Acer's mission to make cutting-edge technology accessible to all. It combines power, portability, and affordability, making it the perfect laptop for students, young professionals, and anyone seeking dependable performance in a compact design. With features like an ultra-slim build, a high-definition display, and versatile connectivity options, the Aspire 3 delivers unmatched value to users, ensuring they stay productive, entertained, and connected.”



The Aspire 3 also features a 720p HD webcam and dual stereo speakers, making it perfect for online classes, virtual meetings, and multimedia experiences. Its Microsoft Precision-certified touchpad offers enhanced usability with multi-gesture support, while the moisture-resistant design ensures lasting durability. Preloaded with Acer's proprietary software, including Acer Care Center and Quick Access, the laptop simplifies system management and troubleshooting, delivering a seamless and user-friendly experience.



Sujith Agashe, Senior Director, Electronics, Flipkart, emphasized,“As the demand for reliable and affordable technology continues to grow, customers are increasingly seeking devices that not only meet their functional needs but also align with their aspirations. At Flipkart, we are committed to addressing this evolving need by offering a diverse range of advanced yet accessible technology solutions. The Acer Aspire 3 provides a compact, versatile laptop tailored to the requirements of students and young professionals. With its modern design and dependable performance, it is positioned well to resonate with value-driven customers.”



Rahul Malhotra, Director & Head, Systems & Components Partners, India Tech Ecosystem, Intel India added“At Intel, we are deeply committed to enabling greater access to technology for learning, exploration, and growth through creating class-leading products. We are proud to be a part of this initiative, which is about opening doors to opportunities by making computing solutions more accessible and affordable. Whether it is building skills for the future, fostering creativity, or unlocking new ways to connect and collaborate, this reflects our vision for India where technology empowers every learner and dreamer. By making PCs more attainable, we're advancing a larger mission to create an ecosystem of possibilities that drives progress for all.”



The Aspire 3 laptop comes with a one-year Carry-in Warranty, making it a dependable and cost-effective option for those seeking robust performance in a slim and lightweight design. Blending elegance, functionality, and affordability, the Aspire 3 sets a new benchmark for budget-friendly computing, catering to the needs of students, professionals, and value-conscious users.



The Aspire 3 is priced at Rs. 15990 and will be available on Flipkart.

Company :-Dentsu Creative PR

User :- Nitin Jaitapkar

Email :...