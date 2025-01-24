Is Barack Obama Dating Jennifer Aniston? Leaked Message 'Confirms' Rumours, 'Definitely Not A Secret'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rumours of a potential separation between one of America's favourite power couples-former US President Barack and his wife Michelle Obama-have been making rounds on social for some time now. Speculations of an alleged affair of Barack Obama with 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston have furthered the rumour.

These social media speculations were fueled when journalist Megyn Kelly addressed the issue on her social media handles, saying,“I don't know whether it is true.” However, Megyn Kelly, the host of The Megyn Kelly Show, said,“but if it is, it truly would be a earthquake in Democratic circles, never mind America.”

Megyn also highlighted Michelle Obama's absence at Jimmy Carter's funeral and her announcement that she'd miss Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony amid the divorce rumours.

Recently, an X user claimed that a leaked message, allegedly from Jennifer Aniston's friend, had confirmed her relationship with Barack Obama, which is“definitely not a secret” among her friends.

In the alleged message, the friend claims that the 'Friends' actor admitted to the relationship in a casual conversation.

“He's with Jennifer Aniston . My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle," the alleged message read.

“At a gathering with Jennifer's friends, the affair came up casually-Jennifer herself admitted it. They were sitting with a psychic, which makes it sound surreal, but it's definitely not a secret among her closest friends.”

Jennifer Aniston has firmly denied any romantic involvement with Barack Obama, saying that she has only met him once and is more acquainted with Michelle Obama.