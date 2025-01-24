Bolsonaro Challenges Ineligibility, Eyes 2026 Presidential Run

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has declared his intention to run for presidency in 2026, despite his current ineligibility until 2030, imposed by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) for allegedly abusing power during his presidency.



Bolsonaro remains undeterred, actively shaping libertarian-conservative strategies for the upcoming election. Recent highlight Bolsonaro's enduring influence, with results showing him trailing current President Lula by a narrow margin.



The poll indicates Bolsonaro has 33.6% support compared to Lula's 37.6%. This close race underscores Brazil's persistent political polarization. Bolsonaro sees Donald Trump's return to the White House as a potential game-changer. He hopes Trump's influence could help overturn his ineligibility ruling.



Trump's victory has energized Brazil's libertarian-conservative factions, with supporters believing Trump could pressure Brazilian authorities to allow Bolsonaro's candidacy. This strategy mirrors Trump's own tactics in challenging election results and maintaining political relevance.



The Bolsonaro-Trump alliance extends beyond personal friendship, with both leaders sharing similar views on traditional family values, religion, and opposition to what they term "gender ideology" and "political correctness."





Brazil's Political Landscape

As a contingency, Bolsonar has positioned his wife, Michelle, as a potential candidate. Michelle has gained prominence in conservative circles and emerged as a strong challenger to Lula in recent polls.



The 2026 election landscape is rapidly evolving. While Lula leads in voter intention, questions about his age and health persist. During a ministerial meeting on January 20, 2025, Lula expressed uncertainty about his candidacy.



The conservative movement seeks new leadership, with several governors emerging as potential Bolsonaro successors. Bolsonaro has also mentioned his sons as possible candidates and discussed other conservative figures like São Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas.



This political maneuvering reflects broader ideological battles in Brazil. The outcome will significantly influence Brazil 's future political and economic direction, likely impacting various sectors from financial markets to social policies.

