Russian spy agency states opposition to ‘Eurofascism’ driving rapprochement with US
(MENAFN) Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has argued that the United States and Russia have a natural alliance against what it terms “Eurofascism” and the growing authoritarian tendencies in Western Europe. A statement published on the SVR’s website titled “Eurofascism, just as 80 years ago, is the common enemy for Moscow and Washington” highlights the shared opposition between the two countries.
The SVR claims that Europe has a historical tendency toward totalitarian regimes, which have led to global-scale conflicts. It referenced the Reign of Terror during the French Revolution, Napoleon’s actions, and the Charlemagne Division of the SS, which included volunteers from Nazi-occupied France.
The agency also pointed to French author Pierre Drieu la Rochelle, who collaborated with Nazi Germany, as a proponent of “Eurofascism.” According to the SVR, la Rochelle believed that this ideology was not exclusive to Germany but also inherent in other European societies.
The SVR contended that the rift between the US and the European Union creates an opportunity for a “situational rapprochement” between Moscow and Washington. It argued that America’s willingness to confront past totalitarian powers, such as the British monarchy and the Jacobin Revolution, connects it to Russia’s stance against authoritarianism in Europe.
The agency also stated that some American conservative circles view the British elite as inclined to commit atrocities, citing the 1814 British occupation of Washington as an example. The SVR added that foreign experts hope for increased cooperation between Russia and the US to prevent global conflict and address provocations from Ukraine and European powers, particularly those influenced by Great Britain.
This statement was released as the White House seeks to mediate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Russian officials pointed out that, unlike the Biden administration, US President Donald Trump and his team have shown greater willingness to listen to Moscow’s concerns and understand the underlying causes of the conflict.
