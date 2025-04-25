Engage For Good Announces Winners Of The 2025 Halo Awards

MENAFN - 3BL) SAN FRANCISCO and PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 25, 2025 /3BL/ - Engage for Good , the leading company empowering corporate and nonprofit professionals to create mutually beneficial social impact partnerships, today announced the 37 winners from The 2025 Halo Awards. These prestigious awards - selected by over 40 distinguished judges - honor individuals and campaigns redefining the social impact industry and challenging conventional best practices for corporate purpose.

This year's winning campaigns showcase a spectrum of impact, from hyper-local initiatives to national and global movements. These honorees are paving the way forward, creating a playbook that inspires both innovation and resilience throughout the social impact industry. As 2025 Halo Award winners, these organizations join industry leaders and past Halo Award winners like Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, Nobel Peace Center and Google.

“The 2025 Halo Award winners embody the future of corporate social impact. At a time when efforts to advance basic rights and human dignity are being questioned or rolled back, these companies and nonprofits are doubling down - showing that social responsibility isn't a passing trend, it's becoming deeply woven into the fabric of business,” said Muneer Panjwani, CEO of Engage for Good.“Through corporate philanthropy, cause marketing, employee engagement and billions of dollars in impact, they're reaching millions and proving that doing well by doing good isn't going away; it's growing up.”

2025 Halo Award winners include :



Best Advocacy or Policy Initiative



Gold Winner : CARE and Pfizer - She Heals the World: CARE's advocacy for frontline health workers

Silver Winner : Bobbie and Paid Leave For All - Bobbie's Parents Push Harder Campaign



Best Cause Marketing Initiative



Gold Winner : Macy's and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America - Give Love. Give Back. - Macy's and Big Brother Big Sisters Holiday Campaign

Silver Winner : American Express and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation - Small Business Hurricane Recovery Grant Program



Best Cause Product Initiative



Gold Winner : Athletic Brewing Company - Two for the Trails

Silver Winner : Wilson Sporting Goods and Autism Speaks - Love the MomentTM



Best Consumer Donation Initiative



Gold Winner : Tractor Supply Company and National 4-H Council - The 4-H & Tractor Supply Company Paper Clover Campaign

Silver Winner : Food Lion and Feeding America - Holidays Without Hunger



Best Direct Service Initiative



Gold Winner : Subaru of America, Inc. and Operation Warm - Subaru Loves to Help x Operation Warm

Silver Winner : adidas and U.S. Soccer Foundation - Just Ball: A Cultural Evolution Ushering a New Era of Soccer and Social Impact



Best Disability Initiative



Gold Winner: Wilson Sporting Goods and Autism Speaks - Love the MomentTM

Silver Winner: The Film Challenge and Easterseals - Easterseals Disability Film Challenge



Best Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and/or Belonging Initiative



Gold Winner : Motorola - Indigenous Languages Digital Inclusion Initiative

Silver Winner : Elite Media and Teachers College Community School - The Schoolys



Best Education Initiative



Gold Winner : Applied Materials and Last Mile Education Fund - Momentum Fund for Women Engineers

Silver Winner : Discovery Education, Boeing, DuPont, LyondellBassell, Nevada Gold Mines, Nucor, United Airlines, The Swinerton Foundation, Charles River, AES, Sanofi, Keysight, Capital Power, COX, Chevron, GAF, The Manufacturing Institute and the National AfterSchool Association - STEM Careers Coalition



Best Emergency/Disaster Response Initiative



Gold Winner : PetSmart and PetSmart Charities - PetSmart Charities Disaster Response Grants Program

Silver Winner : Hy-Vee, Inc. - Answering the Call for Help: Hy-Vee's Disaster Relief Team Reaches 51 Communities in 2024



Best Employee Engagement Initiative



Gold Winner : Whirlpool Foundation and The Washing Machine Project - The Washing Machine Project supported by Whirlpool Foundation Employee Engagement Initiative

Silver Winner : Edward Jones and Alzheimer's Association - Edward Jones: Invested in a Future Without Alzheimer's through Strategic Alliance with the Alzheimer's Association



Best Food Insecurity Initiative



Gold Winner : The Starbucks Coffee Company and Feeding America - FoodShare

Silver Winner : Audible and Newark Emergency Services for Families - Newark Working Kitchens



Best Gender & LGBTQ Equality Initiative



Gold Winner: 11:11 Media and Understood - Breaking the silence: Understood & 11:11 Media Shape The World for Difference by Empowering Neurodivergent Women

Silver Winner : IKEA Canada and Rainbow Railroad - Helping LGBTQI+ Refugees Find Home: Rainbow Railroad & IKEA Canada Pride Rainbow Cake



Best Intersectional Initiative



Gold Winner : UNINTERRUPTED/The SpringHill Company and The Jed Foundation (JED) - INVISIBLE GAME

Silver Winner : Open Hand Studio of CannonDesign and The Ladder at One Safe Place - The Success Store at One Safe Place



Best Mental or Physical Health Initiative



Gold Winner: UNINTERRUPTED/The SpringHill Company and The Jed Foundation (JED) - INVISIBLE GAME

Silver Winner : Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America - Big Brothers Big Sisters and Ulta Beauty: A Well-Being Partnership that Empowers Youth and Transforms Society



Best Sustainability or Conservation Initiative



Gold Winner : Athletic Brewing Company - Two For The Trails

Silver Winner : Procter & Gamble - #TurnToCold with Tide: For Your Wallet, For Your Clothes, For the Planet



Best Technology for Good Initiative



Gold Winner : Albertsons Companies Inc., Albertsons Companies Foundation Nourishing Neighbors Advisory Group, Feeding America, Food Research and Action Center, Gift Card Bank, Hunger Free America, No Kid Hungry, mRelief, Partnership for a Healthier America and WhyHunger - Albertsons' Nourishing Neighbors SummerEBT

Silver Winner : Relativity and The Washington Lawyers' Committee - Relativity, Epiq & The Washington Lawyers' Committee: Justice for Change Program



Best of the Best Award FoodShare



The Halo Awards took place on April 24, 2025, during the annual Engage for Good Conference. Other 2025 Halo Awards winners include content creator Janette Ok, who took home the TikTok-presented Creator for Change Award. Global entrepreneur, philanthropist, pop culture icon and CEO of 11:11 Media - which was also the gold winner for Best Gender & LGBTQ Equality Initiative - Paris Hilton received the first-ever Courage Award . Additionally, Mammoth Brands and Team Rubicon were named the Corporation of the Year and Nonprofit of the Year, respectively - the highest corporate and nonprofit recognitions at The Halo Awards.

