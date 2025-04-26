403
Kiev, its supporters refuse main areas of Trump’s peace strategy
(MENAFN) Ukraine and its European allies have rejected several key elements of President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan for the ongoing conflict with Russia, according to a Reuters report. The US put forward a plan during a meeting in Paris last Thursday, and a follow-up session took place in London on Wednesday, where Ukrainian officials and their NATO counterparts drafted an alternative proposal.
However, the London discussions were downgraded at the last minute after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky publicly rejected significant aspects of the American plan. On Thursday, he declared that the European-backed strategy was now "on President Trump’s table."
Reuters, which reviewed both the US proposal and Ukraine's response, identified four main points of disagreement. One major issue is the US suggestion for Washington to formally recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea, a region that joined Russia after a controversial vote following Ukraine’s 2014 political upheaval. The US also proposed a cessation of hostilities along the current frontline, but Kiev and its European allies are only willing to engage in territorial discussions once a ceasefire is in place.
The US proposal also includes a “robust security guarantee” for Ukraine from participating nations, but Ukraine’s counterproposal opposes restrictions on its military, including foreign troop deployments, and insists on receiving NATO-like protection. In contrast, Russia demands Ukraine remain neutral, opposing any NATO troop presence.
The US plan suggests removing sanctions on Russia, while Kiev and Europe call for a gradual easing of sanctions only after lasting peace is achieved, with the threat of reinstating measures for non-compliance. Additionally, the US framework mentions financial compensation for Ukraine but offers no specifics. Ukraine’s counterproposal suggests using frozen Russian assets in Western countries as a funding source, though Russia deems the seizure of these funds illegal and considers any use of them as theft.
Trump administration officials have criticized Zelensky for discussing the deal publicly rather than negotiating privately, warning that the president may withdraw from mediation efforts if progress stalls.
