COCA-COLA ® CELEBRATES CONNECTIONS THROUGH ITS ICONIC BOTTLE DESIGN WITH ‘WE ALL UNDERSTAND COCA-COLA’ CAMPAIGN
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Today, Coca-Cola launches its latest campaign, ‘We All Understand Coca-Cola,’ highlighting its iconic bottle as a symbol of connection. The campaign features real stories of people who overcame language barriers to share a moment over a Coke.
Each story is written in two languages - one flowing from left to right, the other from right to left - meeting in the middle to form the silhouette of Coca-Cola’s signature contour bottle. This powerful visual underscores the idea that no matter how different we may seem, common connection is possible and sharing a Coca-Cola is a universal language that we all understand.
“Coca-Cola is a timeless brand, and bringing people together encompasses everything we do. This work is a testament to the fact that we may not speak the same language, but we all understand Coca-Cola,” said Santiago Cony, Coca-Cola Creative Strategy Sr. Director.
The campaign features real life stories, including two athletes who take a lunch break after an international swim meet, a foreign exchange student who accidentally parks in a local resident’s private spot and a group of gamers who play despite language barriers - all in the end coming together to share a Coke.
Languages featured include Spanish, French and German (written left to right) alongside Dhivehi, Sindhi and Urdu (written right to left). The campaign debuted this year and extends online at CocaColaStories.com, where fans can read the stories in English or submit their own moments of connection over a Coke. In addition to the UAE, ‘We All Understand Coca-Cola' also launched OOH, print, and digital executions in Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Pakistan.
‘We All Understand Coca-Cola’ was created by WPP Open X, led by INGO, Grey and Ogilvy.
