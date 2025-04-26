403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Powerful Blast Hits Key Iranian Port
(MENAFN) A powerful explosion struck Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran on Saturday, prompting an investigation into its cause, local media reported. The explosion occurred at approximately 12:30 am local time (2100 GMT) at the strategically important port in Hormozgan province, located around 15 kilometers southwest of Bandar Abbas, near the Strait of Hormuz.
While initial media reports suggest the blast may have been caused by a fuel tank explosion, no official confirmation has been provided so far. In response, rapid response teams were immediately dispatched to the site, and port operations were temporarily suspended to allow security and emergency forces to restore order and prevent further chaos.
Casualty details remain unclear, but local media indicated the explosion was powerful enough to potentially cause widespread damage. A media outlet quoted officials in Hormozgan, stating the explosion occurred at the dock section of the port, and efforts were underway to extinguish the resulting fire.
As authorities continue to investigate, the blast has raised concerns over the safety and security of this crucial transportation hub in southern Iran.
While initial media reports suggest the blast may have been caused by a fuel tank explosion, no official confirmation has been provided so far. In response, rapid response teams were immediately dispatched to the site, and port operations were temporarily suspended to allow security and emergency forces to restore order and prevent further chaos.
Casualty details remain unclear, but local media indicated the explosion was powerful enough to potentially cause widespread damage. A media outlet quoted officials in Hormozgan, stating the explosion occurred at the dock section of the port, and efforts were underway to extinguish the resulting fire.
As authorities continue to investigate, the blast has raised concerns over the safety and security of this crucial transportation hub in southern Iran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment