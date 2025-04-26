403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S.-Iran Third Round of Indirect Talks Resumes in Oman
(MENAFN) Indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States have officially resumed in Oman, marking the third round of talks since they began, as reported by Iranian state television on Saturday.
The discussions, mediated by third parties, are centered on reducing tensions and resolving long-standing issues, including Iran's nuclear program and the potential easing of U.S. sanctions.
Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran with military action and additional tariffs if an agreement on the nuclear program was not reached, provoking strong reactions from Tehran.
While the U.S. and Israel claim Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons, Tehran firmly denies the allegations.
Although Iran has resisted direct negotiations with the U.S., it has agreed to engage in these indirect talks, with Oman facilitating the dialogue following a series of exchanged letters between the two countries.
The discussions, mediated by third parties, are centered on reducing tensions and resolving long-standing issues, including Iran's nuclear program and the potential easing of U.S. sanctions.
Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran with military action and additional tariffs if an agreement on the nuclear program was not reached, provoking strong reactions from Tehran.
While the U.S. and Israel claim Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons, Tehran firmly denies the allegations.
Although Iran has resisted direct negotiations with the U.S., it has agreed to engage in these indirect talks, with Oman facilitating the dialogue following a series of exchanged letters between the two countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment