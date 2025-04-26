OSCE Praises Azerbaijan's Climate Leadership And Regional Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The OSCE highly values Azerbaijan's leadership on the climate agenda.

Azernews reports, this was stated by OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on April 25.

“I greatly appreciate Azerbaijan's active leadership on climate issues, especially when Baku hosted COP29 last year,” he said.

According to Sinirlioglu, the OSCE and Azerbaijan continue to cooperate in key areas such as strengthening regional economic ties and combating climate change.

“Addressing these strategic challenges is vital for the region. I also visited the Baku International Sea Trade Port this morning, where we explored opportunities for expanded cooperation in transport and connectivity. This includes our ongoing collaboration within the OSCE project on promoting green ports and sustainable connectivity in the Caspian region,” he added.