Trump says Crimea will stay with Russia
(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Time Magazine, US President Donald Trump stated that Crimea will remain a part of Russia in any final settlement of the Ukraine conflict. The Crimean Peninsula officially joined Russia in 2014 following a controversial referendum that came after a Western-backed coup in Kiev. While Ukraine and its allies dismiss the referendum's legitimacy and continue to claim sovereignty over the region, Trump suggested that Ukraine will not be able to reclaim it.
Trump remarked that Crimea “went to the Russians” long ago, adding that the majority of Crimeans speak Russian and that Russia had its military presence there long before the conflict escalated. He also emphasized that even Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky understands this reality, stating, “Crimea will stay with Russia.”
Trump further claimed that the peninsula was "given" to Russia by former US President Barack Obama and labeled the ongoing conflict as “Obama’s war,” which he believes should never have occurred.
Since returning to office, Trump has been urging both Moscow and Kiev to negotiate a settlement. While he previously claimed he could end the war “within 24 hours” upon taking office, he later clarified that this statement was a figurative exaggeration.
Trump expressed frustration with the lack of progress in peace talks, particularly criticizing Zelensky for refusing to consider any territorial compromises. Russia has shown appreciation for Trump’s peace efforts and stated its willingness to negotiate, but it insists that a final agreement must respect territorial realities and address the fundamental causes of the conflict, including Ukraine's NATO ambitions.
Trump also acknowledged that Ukraine is unlikely to join NATO, explaining that the country’s aspirations to do so were a key factor in triggering the war.
