How Tisca Chopra Got Lucky Posing On Jackie Shroff's Car

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Actress Tisca Chopra, who is known for 'Taare Zameen Par', has shared a throwback picture of herself. The actress considers the picture quite lucky, and feels that it brought her a lot of good luck.

In the picture, she can be seen leaning against the car of actor Jackie Shroff. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote,“This popped up on my phone, an image that got me a ton of work as a model, I thought it my lucky image. One of my first shoots in Bombay, t'was Bombay then. I believe that is @apnabhidu ka car I am leaning against, where his car was in for repairs in an old garage in Bandra, @jayeshshethofficial shot this and many more of me, when he bought a new camera”.

“I got some new photos and he got to test the camera, so it worked out great .. Sepia was the color du jour, and so are my memories”, she added.

Earlier, the actress had shared a picture from her modelling days. The photograph was from her portfolio shoot and the actress is seen flaunting voluminous curly hair, posing outdoors.

She is wearing a stylish white crop top with ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline, paired with high-waisted black jeans secured with a black belt.

She completed her look with black boots and carried a small black backpack in one hand. "When my waist line was the same as my age..#throwback #thursday #actor #model #debutante #portfolio”, she wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the film 'Murder Mubarak'. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

The story follows a murder investigation, where a non-traditional police officer turns a spotlight on an array of suspects.