Defense minister says Pakistan did ‘dirty work’ for West in backing terrorists
(MENAFN) Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has openly criticized Western powers, particularly the US, for their role in regional security issues. In an interview with Sky News on Friday, Asif admitted that Pakistan had carried out the “dirty work” for the West for decades, specifically in supporting efforts linked to terrorism. He pointed to Pakistan's involvement in both the Soviet-Afghan War and the US-led War on Terror, acknowledging that these decisions were mistakes that have caused long-term harm to the country.
“We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades, and for the West, including Britain,” Asif stated, expressing regret for Pakistan’s past actions. He explained that had Pakistan stayed out of these conflicts, its international reputation would have been impeccable.
Asif also criticized the West for once supporting groups that are now considered terrorist organizations. He highlighted that many of today’s labeled terrorists were once treated as allies, dining with US officials during the 1980s, when the US was backing anti-Soviet insurgents in Afghanistan.
He further argued that these groups are not distinct entities, but rather part of a larger religiously organized network with varying leaders and alliances. According to Asif, they sometimes collaborate and other times fight amongst themselves.
Asif also reiterated that Pakistan has suffered more than any other country from terrorism and blamed India for consistently accusing Pakistan of being behind terrorist attacks on Indian soil. This came amid rising tensions between the two countries following a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that left 26 people dead, which was attributed to a group believed to be linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Asif dismissed the connection, claiming that Pakistan had never heard of the group and that Lashkar-e-Taiba no longer existed. He suggested that blaming Pakistan was a convenient narrative for the major powers. He also insinuated that the Kashmir attack might have been a "false flag" operation and warned that if tensions with India escalated further, Pakistan would respond in kind with airstrikes.
