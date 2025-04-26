403
Trump’s peace strategy provokes ‘concern’ between allies
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump’s proposed framework to resolve the Ukraine conflict has raised concerns among Western European and Asian officials, according to a report from CNN. The plan, which has yet to be officially confirmed by the White House, is said to include US recognition of Crimea as part of Russia and acknowledgment of Moscow's control over four other former Ukrainian regions that voted to join Russia. Additionally, US Vice President J.D. Vance has suggested that Washington is considering "freezing" territorial lines near their current positions.
Several unnamed diplomats have voiced concerns over the proposal, arguing that it could set a dangerous precedent for territorial conquest and "reward" Russian President Vladimir Putin. One Eastern European diplomat told CNN that such an agreement would undermine the principles of international law, making other countries, including those in Europe, vulnerable to similar territorial claims.
Moscow, however, has dismissed fears of further territorial expansion, insisting that it does not intend to attack NATO or EU nations. Despite this, Eastern European countries like Poland and the Baltic states have used the perceived threat from Russia to justify increased defense spending and the deployment of additional military forces.
As US special envoy Steve Witkoff is set to meet with Russian officials in Moscow, Trump has warned that the US may abandon its peace efforts if there is no significant progress soon. Trump has publicly criticized Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky for obstructing peace talks by refusing to consider territorial compromises, and he has noted that he finds Russia easier to negotiate with than Ukraine.
Russia has welcomed Trump’s peace initiatives and indicated that negotiations are moving in the right direction. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Moscow remains open to dialogue, but any final agreement must reflect the territorial realities of the situation and address the underlying causes of the conflict.
