Dubai Banker Orders Iphone For Sister, Gets Plastic Dummy Instead

When Dubai-based Indian banker Mohammad Sirajuddin ordered a new iPhone 16 Pro from an e-commerce platform on March 29, he thought he'd scored a great deal. The Dh4,199 price tag was slightly lower than what retail stores offered, and it came with one-hour delivery straight to his Deira doorstep.

“It spared me the hassle of mall hopping,” Sirajuddin told Khaleej Times.“And with Eid around the corner, I thought it would be the perfect gift for my younger sister in Hyderabad.”

Without opening the sealed box, he did what many would - he handed it to a friend flying to India, to be gifted to his sister.

But instead of the sleek Apple device, Sadia got a plastic dummy.

“She actually thought I was pulling an April Fool's prank,” Sirajuddin said.“When she called to complain, I couldn't believe what I was hearing. I asked her to send it back right away.”

The banker raised a complaint with the online platform, which refunded the money without delay. But Sirajuddin says the episode has left him embarrassed.

“It's not just about the money. It's a bigger issue,” he said.“We often send gifts to loved ones abroad. Imagine the embarrassment when something like this happens, especially on Eid.”

In a message to Khaleej Times, Sirajuddin urged e-commerce platforms to tighten their checks.

A spokesperson for the e-commerce platform said the matter is being looked into internally. An official statement had not been issued at the time of filing this report, despite follow-up reminders.

Sirajuddin's experience isn't unique. Just last month in India, a man who ordered a phone online received a soap bar and a packet of biscuits instead.