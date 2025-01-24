Venture Global, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Its Initial Public Offering

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Venture Global, (“Venture Global”) announced today the pricing of its initial of 70,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.01 (“Class A common stock”) at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. In connection with the offering, Venture Global has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 10,500,000 shares of Class A common stock. The shares of Class A common stock are expected to begin trading on the New York on January 24, 2025 under the symbol“VG”.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on January 27, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan (each listed alphabetically) and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers. ING, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, Mizuho, Santander, SMBC Nikko, MUFG, BBVA, Loop Capital Markets, Natixis, Deutsche Bank Securities, Wells Fargo Securities and Truist Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. National Bank of Canada Financial Markets, Raymond James, Regions Securities LLC, Guggenheim Securities and Tuohy Brothers are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on January 23, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at . Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by email at ... ; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at ... and ... ; or BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC, 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 800-294-1322 or by email at ... .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable securities laws in any other jurisdiction.

About Venture Global

Venture Global is a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG sourced from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global's business includes assets across the LNG supply chain including LNG production, natural gas transport, shipping and regasification. Venture Global's first facility, Calcasieu Pass, commenced producing LNG in January 2022. The company's second facility, Plaquemines LNG, achieved first production of LNG in December 2024. The company is currently constructing and developing over 100 MTPA of nameplate production capacity to provide clean, affordable energy to the world. Venture Global is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration projects at each of its LNG facilities.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the offering, Venture Global's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, ability to fund operations, timelines for development and construction of its projects and commencement of operation at its projects, intentions relating to acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, and business strategy; and other information that is not historical information. Words such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“intend”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“should”,“forecast”,“project”,“target”,“plan” or“aim” or terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Venture Global undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

