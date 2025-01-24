South Korea Traditional And Connected Watches Market Report 2025: Move Towards Cheaper Brands And Models Within Smart Wearables

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Traditional and Connected Watches in South Korea" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Traditional and connected watches in South Korea were set to return to growth in both retail volume and current value terms in 2024, with increases anticipated for both traditional watches and connected watches. Within traditional watches, although mechanical watches accounts for the majority of sales, the preference for these watches continues to increase, with this category to see the strongest retail current value growth rate in 2024.

The Traditional and Connected Watches in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2020-2024), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Connected Watches, Traditional Watches.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Within traditional watches, mechanical watches increase in popularity

Move towards cheaper brands and models within smart wearables The wider range of luxury brands available impacts the share of leading brand Rolex

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Re-commerce expected to hamper volume growth for traditional and connected watches

High watches set to outperform, but connected watches likely to suffer Appliances and electronics specialists set to continue to lose share

CATEGORY DATA



