Top Trends In Travel For 2025: Immersive Experiences, Gen AI For Personalised And Connected Travel, People-Centric Businesses Put Communities First

The top five trends for feature local immersion, acting with intention, shared values, connected trips and putting people in the driving seat. Where travel brands align with travellers' values for unique experiences is a sweet spot for higher propensity to spend. In an age of anti-tourism, taking a community-first approach is essential. Travel businesses adopting a holistic approach, a lighter touch and hyper-personalisation are in the optimum position for long-term success.

The Top Five Trends in Travel global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.

Top Five Trends in Travel



Stepping out for immersive experiences

Always acting with intent for positive impacts

Shared values unlock long term value creation

Gen AI for personalised and connected travel People-centric businesses put communities first

Product coverage: Booking, In-Destination Spending, Lodging (Destination), Tourism Flows, Travel Modes.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

