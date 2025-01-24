Greencarnewsbreaks Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Subsidiary Gains 'Strong Foothold' In California's Central Valley On Newly Named Dealer

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announced that its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, has added Affinity Truck Center , a family-owned business founded in 1980, to its retail network. As a result, Affinity, which operates sales locations in Bakersfield and Fresno, California, as well as service locations in Paso Robles and Salinas, California, is now an official Bollinger Motors dealer. Affinity is headquartered in the heart of California's Central Valley.

“The addition of Affinity Truck Center gives Bollinger Motors a strong foothold in California's Central Valley,” commented Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer of Bollinger.“Affinity has a rich history providing a variety of transportation options and is well positioned to help our team bring electrification and customer support to this critical market.”

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. For more information about the company, visit .

