Boron Carbide Market Growth To Accelerate At 5.3%, Projected To Reach USD 298.4 Million By 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global boron carbide market is expected to reach a value of USD 177.6 million in 2025 and expand to USD 298.4 million by 2035. The market is likely to grow at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035. The market earned USD 169.9 million in 2024 and is likely to grow by 4.6% year-over-year in 2025.

The market of boron carbide is steadily growing between the period 2025-2035 because its application across highly critical sectors has increased considerably to date. With respect to many properties like superior hardness, being light, heat-resistant, it provides innumerable potential applications that help the sector's growth significantly.

Much of this growth will be driven by increased investment in defense, especially body armor, vehicle protection systems, and helmets, among others. Boron carbide's usage in absorbing lethal radiation is also going to increase; this is more so in Asia-Pacific and European nuclear reactors where these regions continue to expand nuclear energy capabilities.

Renewable energy and electronics sectors are also likely to make significant contributions to market growth. In renewable energy, boron carbide is used in solar power systems and to enhance energy storage within advanced battery technologies. Its usage in electronics is also expected to increase, particularly for polishing silicon wafers and in several thermoelectric applications.

New investments in the technological advancement and energy infrastructure in countries such as China, South Korea, and the United States are going to keep demand for boron carbide very high in those regions.

What are the key challenges faced by the boron carbide market?

The main challenges that may affect the growth of the boron carbide market are that there are several key challenges facing this market. One major challenge relates to the production cost of boron carbide, a product of highly complex manufacturing processes and expensive raw materials. It has, therefore, often limited its affordability and widespread use through cost-sensitive industries. This market is further faced with competitive pressure from cheaper alternatives such as silicon carbide and aluminum oxide , where unique properties of boron carbide are not essential in most applications.

Another challenge is the environmental and safety concerns associated with the production and use of boron carbide, especially in regions with strict regulatory frameworks. The recycling and disposal of boron carbide materials, especially from defense and nuclear applications, also pose logistical and regulatory challenges. Additionally, raw material availability and geopolitical factors affecting the supply chain can create uncertainties in the market. Overcoming these challenges will require technological advancements to lower production costs, improve recycling capabilities, and address environmental concerns.

“The boron carbide industry is set for significant growth, driven by its critical applications in defense, nuclear energy, and advanced electronics. With increasing demand for high-performance materials, the market is poised to expand rapidly, fueled by technological advancements and investments in energy sectors worldwide.” - says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

How are renewable energy and electronics expected to impact the boron carbide market?

The renewable energy and electronics sectors will significantly impact the growth of the boron carbide market. In renewable energy, boron carbide is increasingly used in solar power systems and advanced batteries, where it enhances energy storage capabilities. This demand for efficient and durable materials is expected to grow as the shift toward clean energy continues globally. In the electronics industry, boron carbide is used to polish silicon wafers and is widely used in thermoelectric applications. These applications are likely to grow further with technological advancements and the increased production of electronic devices. Investment in key regions like China, South Korea, and the United States will positively impact energy and technology infrastructure; hence, growth in boron carbide use is anticipated.





Key Industry Highlights for the Boron Carbide Market:



Market Valuation : Estimated at USD 177.6 million in 2025, projected to reach USD 298.4 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Defense Sector Growth : High demand driven by applications in body armor, vehicle protection, and helmets.

Nuclear Energy Applications : Increasing usage in radiation absorption, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Europe due to expanding nuclear energy capacities.

Renewable Energy Contribution : Key role in solar power systems and advanced battery technologies, supporting clean energy initiatives.

Electronics Demand : Rising adoption in silicon wafer polishing and thermoelectric devices, driven by technological advancements.

Regional Investments : Growth fueled by energy and technology sector investments in China, South Korea, and the United States.

Unique Properties : High hardness, lightweight nature, and heat resistance make boron carbide indispensable across multiple industries. Emerging Opportunities : Expanding applications in renewable energy storage and advanced electronics offer significant growth potential.

Key Drivers of Boron Carbide Market Growth:



Increasing Defense Investments : Rising demand for advanced body armor, vehicle protection systems, and helmets due to heightened focus on military modernization and security.

Expanding Nuclear Energy Sector : Growing adoption of boron carbide for radiation absorption in nuclear reactors, especially in Asia-Pacific and Europe as these regions enhance nuclear energy capabilities.

Renewable Energy Expansion : Increased usage in solar power systems and advanced battery technologies, driven by the global shift toward clean and sustainable energy sources.

Electronics Industry Growth : Rising demand for boron carbide in silicon wafer polishing, thermoelectric applications, and other advanced electronic components.

Technological Advancements : Development of innovative applications for boron carbide in energy storage and high-performance devices, boosting its market appeal.

Regional Investments in Infrastructure : Significant investments in energy and technological infrastructure in countries like China, South Korea, and the United States, driving regional market growth.

Unique Material Properties : High hardness, lightweight characteristics, and excellent heat resistance make boron carbide indispensable for various industrial applications. Focus on Advanced Materials : Growing preference for high-performance materials in industries such as aerospace, defense, and electronics, where boron carbide offers unmatched benefits.

