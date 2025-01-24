Deuter Presents Mångata: An Ode To Tranquility, Nature, And The Mysteries Of The Cosmos

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mångata is being released through Curve Blue, and distributed worldwide by A Train Entertainment.

German-born composer CG Deuter's is inspired by nature, among other things.

Deuter in Munich, recording music, 1970s

The New Age music icon's new album blends ambient, world, and new age music into something refreshingly new, melodic, and inspired by moonlight.

- Robin B. JamesSANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- German-born new age instrumentalist and recording artist CG Deuter (also known as simply Deuter) has released a new album, Mångata , through Colorado-based label Curve Blue , and continues his tradition of blending ambient, world, and new age music that enlightens the lives of his global fanbase. The 9-track album will be available on all digital and streaming platforms in late January 2025:Deuter seems to tap a bottomless well of inspiration. This album's title, Mångata, refers to the Swedish word for "moon path," describing the reflection of the moon's light on water. This captures the contemplative and serene nature of the album, evoking feelings of tranquility, connection to nature, and the mysteries of the cosmos. At times, MAGNATA evokes the minimalist, cinematic approach of Nils Frahm, or the immersive, world-influenced soundscapes of Lisa Gerrard's work on solo projects like THE MIRROR POOL, or the meditative, hypnotic quality of Terry Riley. Fans of David Wahler and Jóhann Jóhannsson will also find a kindred spirit in Deuter's latest work.Mångata is receiving praise as an album that Deuter traditionalists will enjoy. Music writer Robin B. James writes,“The soothing sound of Mångata is very heart-driven, melodic, and expresses a deep connection with the natural elements. As we've come to expect, Deuter blends ambient, world, and new age music into something refreshingly new.”Deuter's inspiration for Mångata can be seen as an extension of his lifelong quest to use music as a tool for personal and collective healing, promoting a sense of inner peace and cosmic harmony, and expressing a deep connection with the natural world by receiving inspiration from it. He is known for creating music that encourages inner peace, healing, and slowing down the madness of this world. The album invites the listener to feel both grounded and uplifted, much like the connection between the earth and the moon's reflected light.Deuter has recorded and released over 60 albums, uplifting and educating his many fans for decades. He is fluent on an ever- expanding array of instruments including the flute, guitar, recorder, koto, sitar, Tibetan singing bowls, santoor, bouzouki, piano and keyboards. His 2015 album, Illumination of the Heart, was voted among the top finalists for Album of the Year and Best Meditation/Relaxation Album by broadcasters and industry experts at Zone Music Reporter. Zone Music Reporter awarded him the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, recognizing him for his musical contributions.Mångata is being released through Curve Blue, and distributed worldwide by A Train Entertainment. For more information, visit and .For media and radio requests, contact Beth Hilton, The B Company, ... or Tala Amalfard at ....TRACKS:1.Mångata (09:02)2 Horizon Light (07:27)3 Echo de la Lune (01:55)4 Mondklang mit Perdin (12:55)5 Northern Lights (05:49)6.Fjallastelpa (06:39)7 Moonlight Rêverie (07:06)8 Resonance of Silence (05:08)9 Sunset Gratitude (04:47)Smartlink:About Georg Deuter:Georg Deuter was born in 1945, in the German town of Falkenhagen. Since childhood, he has been drawn to sounds of nature and musical instruments. He taught himself the guitar, flute, harmonica and "just about every instrument I could get my hands on..." While working as a journalist, he experienced a near-fatal car crash. It was after this event that he decided to pursue a career in music. He then traveled extensively throughout Asia studying Indian music, in search ofspiritual and creative inspiration. His first release in 1970, simply titled D, combined acoustic and electronic elements with ethnic instrumentation and nature sounds, such as bird songs and crickets. Finding his way into a unique new sound, he became a pioneer of the New Age music movement. Learn more at

Beth Hilton

The B Company

+1 310-560-8390

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.