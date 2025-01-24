War Update: 125 Clashes On Frontline In Ukraine, Most In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 23, the frontline saw 125 combat clashes between Ukraine's Defense Forces and the Russian invaders.
That is reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
Yesterday, the Russian forces carried out two missile strikes and 58 airstrikes on the Ukrainian positions and civilian areas. This included the use of five missiles and 102 guided aerial bombs.
Additionally, the enemy conducted over 5,000 artillery attacks and deployed 2,261 kamikaze drones.
Russian airstrikes targeted areas near Kozacha Lopan, Turove, Mali Prokhody, Krasnyi Yar, Borivska Andriivka, Minkivka, Kostiantynivka, Nelipivka, Ulakly, Oleksiivka, Novopil, Novodarivka, Andriivka, and Kostiantynopil.
Throughout the past day, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery hit 19 clusters of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, along with two Russian artillery systems.
In the Kharkiv sector , one clash occurred near the village of Lyptsi.
In the Kupiansk sector , the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled Russian assaults near Dvorichna, Zahryzove, and Petropavlivka, with nine enemy attacks recorded in this sector.
In the Lyman sector , the Russian forces attempted seven attacks, seeking to breach the Ukrainian defenses near Yampolivka, Novoyehorivka, Zelenyi Hai, and Kopanky.
In the Kramatorsk sector , there were two enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar.
In the Toretsk secto r, as many as 15 assaults were recorded in areas around Dyliivka, Krymske, Shcherbynivka, and Toretsk.
The Pokrovsk sector saw the heaviest fighting, with the Ukrainian defenders halting 63 Russian offensive actions near Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Promin, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly, and Yantarne.
In the Novopavlivka sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian attacks as the enemy attempted to advance near Novodarivka, Kostiantynopil, and Velyka Novosilka.
In the Prydniprovske sector , two Russian assault attempts were thwarted.
In the Kursk sector , there were 13 clashes; also, the Russian forces conducted 29 airstrikes, deployed 46 guided bombs, and launched 407 artillery attacks.
No signs of offensive group formations by the enemy were observed in the Volyn and Polissia sectors .
As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to January 24, 2025, are approximately 826,820 personnel.
