Drone Attacks Reported In 11 Russia's Regions, Ryazan Oil Refinery Hit

On the night of January 24, Russia reported drone across 11 regions, including Moscow and occupied Crimea. The Russian of Defense claimed that 121 drones were allegedly shot down, one of which was over Moscow.

That is reported by the BBC Russian Service and cited by Ukrinform.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 37 drones were reportedly downed in Bryansk region, 20 in Ryazan region, 17 each in Kursk and Saratov regions, seven in Rostov region, six each in Moscow and Belgorod regions, three in Voronezh region, two each in Tula, Oryol, and Lipetsk regions.

Additionally, the ministry claimed one drone was shot down over occupied Crimea and one over Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin stated on Telegram that air defenses repelled a drone attack in Moscow region. No casualties or damage from falling debris were reported.

Telegram channel ASTRA , citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, reported that air defenses destroyed three drones over Leningrad region in the morning.

A representative of Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency announced temporary restrictions on flights at airports in Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, Penza, Samara, and Saratov.

Earlier, drone-related restrictions were imposed at Moscow's Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports, but these have since been lifted.

Local social media reported explosions near an oil depot in Ryazan. ASTRA published a video showing a fire at the Ryazan Oil Refinery (RNPK), part of the Rosneft company.

The nearby Novo-Ryazan Thermal Power Plant was also reportedly attacked, a fire broke our.

Pavel Malkov, governor of Ryazan region, confirmed an aerial attack but did not specify whether the refinery was the target.

As previously reported, in early January, a Moscow court ordered Yandex to obscure maps and images of the Ryazan Oil Refinery due to the threat of drone attacks.