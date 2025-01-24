Amid Cheating Allegations, Elon Musk's Former Girlfriend Grimes Says 'Witnesses Can Verify' Tesla CEO's Skills In THIS

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid cheating allegations and questions over his gaming skills and integrity, Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend and Canadian Grimes jumped to defend the Tesla CEO saying that“witnesses can verify” his gaming prowess. She also highlighted his achievements in games like Diablo and Polytopia.

She asserted that Elon Musk is the“best in the USA” and was the first American druid to clear the Abattoir of Zir. She said he had ranked highly in Polytopia, emphasizing that she has personally witnessed these accomplishments.

“Just for my personal pride, I would like to state that the father of my children was the first american druid in diablo to clear abattoir of zir and ended that season as best in the USA. He was also ranking in Polytopia, and beat Felix himself at the game,” she said.

| US forecaster fired for criticising Musk's 'nazi salute' at Trump's inauguration

She added:“I did observe these things with my own eyes. There are other witnesses who can verify this. That is all.”

Elon Musk responded to her X post with a“Thanks”.

What is the controversy surrounding Elon Musk's gaming skills?

Elon Musk has been accused of“account boosting”, a practice where players pay others to enhance their game rankings. In a leaked conversation, Musk reportedly admitted to this, justifying it by claiming widespread use among players.

| Satya Nadella on Elon Musk-Sam Altman Stargate feud, 'good for my $80 billion'

The controversy intensified after Musk's live stream of“Path of Exile 2”, where his gameplay appeared inconsistent with his character's high level, leading to further accusations of inauthenticity from several prominent gamers , including Asmongold, raised concerns about potential assistance.

“There is no way he played that account. I'm sorry. I think he bought the account or somebody played it for him a hundred f**king percent,” said the member of the One True King group in one stream with followers.