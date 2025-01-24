Rajouri Mystery: MLA Blames 'Dual Power System' For Delays

“There is no singular authority, and we need to have a direct line of communication between J&K and the Central to address emergencies like this more efficiently,” he claimed.

“The Home had sent the team here which took samples, but the samples are still here as they are being sent by vehicle which will take time,” he said.“Air ambulance should have been here to take them to the respective institute for immediate analysis so as to ascertain the reasons for deaths but that isn't happening due to the dual power system.”

He added,“I myself contacted Dr Jitendra Singh, LG, CM for air ambulance but failed. That is why people need to wake up and fight to end this dual power system.”

MLA Javaid Iqbal Choudhary hit out at the Principal of Government Medical College Hospital Jammu, accusing the hospital management of mismanagement in handling patients.

“There is total mismanagement at the GMC hospital in Jammu. They failed to save the children. While one ill person shifted to PGI Chandigarh was stable but others shifted to GMC in Jammu are serious. We demand that all should be shifted to Chandigarh”, he told reporters in Rajouri.

The MLA asserted that the hospital's handling of the situation has been inadequate, citing the lack of air ambulance services for patients despite repeated efforts.

Commending the efforts of the district administration, police, and health department of Rajouri, the MLA emphasized that higher authorities must address the situation more effectively.

Critically, Choudhary accused the Principal, GMC Jammu of causing unnecessary delays in referring the ill siblings to PGI Chandigarh, saying that personal conflicts and“ego clashes” are endangering lives.“If anything happens to these children, the Principal should be held accountable,” he said.

The MLA said the situation warrants the declaration of a national emergency.“We must all work collaboratively-this is not the time for politics,” he said, adding that playing partisan games could detract from essential public health responses.

Principal, GMC Jammu, Dr Ashutosh Gupta said the hospital was informed at 6:30 pm on Wednesday about airlifting three children exhibiting symptoms of the mysterious illness from GMC Rajouri to GMC Jammu.

“To facilitate their care, GMC Jammu contacted PGIMER Chandigarh to confirm bed availability. Despite repeated requests to the Director and HoD of PGIMER Chandigarh, the administration at PGIMER conveyed their inability to accept the patients due to a lack of available beds,” he said.

Dr Gupta said that, in response, GMC Jammu immediately dispatched critical care ambulances to the technical airport in Jammu for potential road transport to Chandigarh. However, considering the urgency of the children's condition, they were transferred to SMGS Hospital, Jammu, where senior pediatric consultants, including the HoD Pediatrics, received them, he said.

“One child's condition deteriorated rapidly upon arrival, requiring immediate ventilator support and advanced ICU interventions. Timely and high-end interventions at SMGS Hospital prevented adverse outcomes that could have occurred during transit to Chandigarh,” he added.

Dr Gupta said the GMC Jammu medical team is in constant touch with their counterparts at PGIMER Chandigarh. Experts from ICMR and NCDC Delhi are also providing regular updates and guidance on patient management.

He also acknowledged the efforts of MLA Budhal Javed Iqbal Choudhary for arranging midnight airlifting and for standing by the public of Bhudhal during this critical time.

Dr Gupta praised the dedication of the GMC Jammu medical fraternity, including faculty, paramedics and administrative staff, who he said are working tirelessly to save lives.“We will leave no stone unturned to support the people of Bhudhal and ensure the best possible medical care during these extraordinary times,” he said.(KNO)

