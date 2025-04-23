Umerov In London: Only Consolidated Position Can Force Russia To Stop War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Only a firm and consolidated position can compel Russia to stop the war against Ukraine.

This was emphasized by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Facebook following negotiations in London involving representatives from Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany regarding a possible peaceful resolution to Russia's war.

“In London, together with Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, we held a series of key meetings with representatives of partner countries. The focus was on security, victory strategy, and the path to peace,” Umerov wrote.

According to him, in meetings with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defense Secretary John Healey, the sides discussed the implementation of the historic 100-year partnership agreement between the two countries and concrete steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

“During negotiations with the national security advisers of the UK, France, and Germany - Jonathan Powell, Emmanuel Bonne, and Jens Plötner - we reaffirmed our commitment to peace initiatives, including those of U.S. President Donald Trump. Ukraine is ready to move toward a just and lasting peace - one that is based on international law and guarantees the security of our country,” Umerov stressed.

He added that they also met separately with U.S. Special Envoy General Keith Kellogg and analyzed potential scenarios for ending the war and coordinated approaches for future steps.

“Ukraine wants peace. But Russia continues to block even the basic proposal - a ceasefire. That is why the principled and united stance of our partners is critically important. Only a firm and consolidated position can compel the aggressor to stop the war,” Umerov emphasized.

Ukrainian delegation discusses pathways to just peace with General Kellogg in London

He thanked allies for their constructive stance and support, and also expressed gratitude to the United Kingdom for its high-level organization of the talks platform.

“We are working together – for peace based on justice, the strength of international law, and real security guarantees for Ukraine,” Umerov concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Andrii Yermak, Rustem Umerov, and Andrii Sybiha arrived in London on Wednesday for negotiations involving the U.S., the UK, France, Germany, and Ukraine.

Photo: Rustem Umerov, Facebook