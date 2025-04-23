Important Meetings In London Help Coordinate Positions Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that during today's meetings in London, the parties managed to coordinate their positions and reaffirmed their commitment to lasting peace and security.

He wrote this on X , commenting on the negotiations in London between representatives of Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, according to Ukrinform.

Sybiha specified that together with the Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov he held three important meetings: a bilateral meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defense Secretary John Healey; a multilateral meeting with national security and foreign policy advisers from the UK (Jonathan Powell), France (Emmanuel Bonne), and Germany (Jens Plötner); as well as a meeting with U.S. Special Envoy General Keith Kellogg.

“Our meeting with UK counterparts focused on the path to peace and the implementation of the 100-year Ukraine-UK partnership that our leaders signed this year. We are grateful to our British friends for their unwavering support,” the Foreign Minister noted.

During a meaningful conversation with representatives from the UK, France, and Germany, which built upon previous diplomatic efforts in Paris, the participants confirmed "Ukraine's commitment to peace efforts led by U.S. President Donald Trump and our willingness to move forward toward a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace,” Sybiha said, adding:“We will continue our regular dialogue.”

Read also: Ukraine insists on immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire - Zelensky

Regarding the meeting with U.S. Special Envoy General Keith Kellogg, Sybiha stated there was a“constructive exchange of views on the path to peace.”

“Ukraine wants the war to end more than anyone else in the world. We are committed to working together to achieve this goal,” he emphasized.

He also thanked his counterpart David Lammy and the United Kingdom for their hospitality and leadership.

“Today's meetings helped coordinate positions and reaffirm our strong commitment to lasting peace and security not only in Ukraine, but throughout Europe and the transatlantic space,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister stressed.

Read also: Umerov in London: only consolidated position can force Russia to stop war

As reported by Ukrinform, Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha arrived in London on Wednesday for negotiations with representatives from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Ukraine.

Photo: Andrii Sybiha / X