Jordan Supports Qatar, Egypt, US Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan reaffirmed its support for the efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United States of America to achieve an immediate ceasefire and ensure the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. Jordan emphasized the importance of implementing the prisoner exchange agreement, which was reached through the efforts of the three countries, in all its phases.

While presiding over the 163rd session of the Council of the Arab League at the ministerial level held on Wednesday at the headquarters of the League in Cairo, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Ayman Safadi said:

He added that Jordan will continue to work with its Arab brothers and the international community to secure an immediate ceasefire and allow the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Safadi also pointed to the continued efforts by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to halt illegal Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank, which, he warned, risks triggering an explosion of the situation and undermines the two-state solution. He reaffirmed the Kingdom's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, preserving their identity and the historical and legal status quo, under the framework of the historic Hashemite custodianship.

The Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed that peace cannot be achieved unless the Palestinian people obtain all their legitimate rights, asserting:

Safadi concluded by affirming that a just peace remains the only true guarantee for the security of the region and its peoples.