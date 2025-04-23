Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Witkoff, Putin Set To Meet On Friday Media

2025-04-23 07:12:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday.

This was confirmed on Wednesday to the American outlet Axios by an official from the White House administration, according to Ukrinform.

“White House envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday,” the publication notes.

At the same time, no details have been disclosed regarding the agenda or topics expected to be discussed during the meeting.

Read also: Trump calls Ukraine's refusal to recognize Russian occupation of Crimea“harmful

As Ukrinform previously reported, the White House had officially confirmed Witkoff's visit to the Russian capital. However, the date of a potential meeting with the Kremlin leadership has not been specified yet.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Ukraine held negotiations in London.

Photo: Bloomberg

