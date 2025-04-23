War Update: 124 Combat Clashes On Frontline Since Day-Start, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Hottest Spot

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, as many as 124 combat clashes have taken place between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook in an operational update as of 22:00 on Wednesday, April 23, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian invaders launched one missile strike and 76 airstrikes, using four missiles and dropping 74 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy deployed 1,128 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,649 shellings of Ukrainian positions and settlements," the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy attacked four times near Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russians conducted assaults near the village of Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector , 20 attacks occurred throughout the day near Nove, Hrekivka, Nadiya, and Ridkodub. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled nine attacks near Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianske; three battles are still in progress.

In the Toretsk sector , Russians launched 25 attacks, focusing on Dachne, Krymske, Toretsk, and Leonidivka. Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 21 attacks; fighting continues.

The Pokrovsk sector is the hottest spot today with 43 Russian attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Kalynove, Zelene Pole, Novotoretske, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Kotliarivka, and Andriivka. Four battles are still ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders inflicted significant losses on the enemy as 349 Russian troops were neutralized, 174 of them irreversibly. Also, seven vehicles, a UAV antenna, 20 motorcycles, five drones, a ground drone, and an enemy EW system in trenches were destroyed. Additionally, four vehicles, three motorcycles, three artillery guns, and two mortars were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukrainian units halted 13 enemy assaults near Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Rivnopil, and Novodarivka. One clash is still underway.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy attempted three advances near Stepove, Shcherbaky, and Lobkove. Clashes are ongoing. Enemy aircraft dropped guided aerial bombs on Stepnohirsk and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , one unsuccessful enemy attempt to advance occurred.

In the Kursk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled 23 enemy assaults. Russian forces launched 16 airstrikes, dropping 30 guided bombs, and carried out 383 artillery shellings, including 19 from multiple rocket launchers.

In other areas, the situation remains largely unchanged.

As Ukrinform previously reported, during the ceasefire, the enemy transferred equipment and personnel from Crimea to Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian Defense Forces expect Russian assault activity to intensify along the entire southern front.