Doha Hosts Conference On Role Of Education In Supporting Economy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Economic Development Qatar 2025 conference, which commenced on Wednesday in Doha, sheds light on the role of education in fostering economic growth, empowering women, and elevating community service. Special attention is given to the inclusion of persons with disabilities and their integral role in comprehensive development.



The three-day event, organized by Future Ready Educational and Technological Consultancy in collaboration with the 1st Ladies Forum (USA), focuses on Qatar's achievements in advancing the education sector and securing high international rankings in education quality as per global human development indicators.



During the opening session, Chairman of Doha International Center for Interfaith Dialogue (DICID) HE Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Naimi emphasized that developing education, providing equal educational opportunities, empowering women, and achieving social justice are central humanitarian issues that reflect shared religious values and serve as a gateway to genuine cultural and interfaith dialogue. He lauded Doha's selection as the host for this conference.



He highlighted Qatar's pioneering efforts in supporting women's roles and promoting education and human development globally, stressing that integrating persons with disabilities into development pathways aligns with religious values advocating dignity and justice.



Al Nuaimi further underlined that education, women's empowerment, and the inclusion of persons with disabilities are not merely societal demands but also embodiments of ethical and spiritual values. These issues must be strongly present within the contexts of cultural and interfaith dialogue.



He affirmed the DICID's participation as part of its commitment to humanitarian initiatives that serve communities and strengthen cultural exchanges.