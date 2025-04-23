Ukraine Energy Support Fund Raised EUR 1.2B In Three Years

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since its launch in April 2022, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has received announced contributions totaling EUR 1.2 billion.

That's according to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

“Denmark was the first country to support the establishment of the Fund with a contribution of EUR 500,000. To date, announced contributions from partners have reached EUR 1.2 billion, with the Fund bringing together 33 donors from 22 countries, including governments, private companies, corporations, and international organizations,” the statement said.

Through the Fund's efforts, 70 energy companies across Ukraine have received vital assistance, including 150,000 pieces of equipment. The focus is primarily on equipment essential for restoring power supply, such as transformers, generators, cable products, and automotive tools.

"The Energy Support Fund has become a vital instrument for international aid, demonstrating its effectiveness in swiftly addressing equipment procurement needs. This enables prompt repairs when every kilowatt of electricity is crucial. Nearly all energy companies in Ukraine have sought support from the Fund, obtained essential equipment, and continue their active cooperation," commented Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

As reported, during the week of April 14-18, Ukraine received 11 shipments of humanitarian aid for power engineers from Lithuania, Poland and Belgium.