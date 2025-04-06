403
Taiwan Starts Biggest Military Drill
(MENAFN) Taiwan initiated its biggest yearly military drill on Saturday, simulating possible conflict situations with China in a detailed two-stage training made to evaluate the island’s defense readiness as cross-strait tensions escalate.
The exercise, part of Taiwan’s ongoing military preparedness, is a significant event aimed at testing various defensive strategies.
The first phase of the 41st Han Kuang training exercise began with digital tabletop simulations using the U.S.-developed Joint Theater Level Simulation (JTLS) platform.
Based on a Taiwanese state-run media, these war simulations will continue for a record 14 days and are set to end on April 18.
The second stage, which will involve live-fire exercises, is planned for July 9 to 18. This stage will provide more realistic training scenarios for the military.
Major General Tung Chi-hsing, director of the Ministry of National Defense's joint operations planning division, explained that the drills include both traditional combat scenarios involving China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and “gray zone” tactics—actions designed to provoke without escalating to full-scale warfare.
China considers Taiwan a breakaway region and has not ruled out using military force to reclaim it. In response, Taiwan continues to strengthen its defense systems and enhance international military partnerships, specifically with the United States.
