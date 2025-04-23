Easter Hayivky To Be Held In Lisbon
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on her Facebook page by Nataliia Varga, the head of the Society of Ukrainian Women in Portugal.
The event will take place on April 27 (Sunday) at 15:00 in the picturesque Quinta da Alfarrobeira Park (R. António Saúde 13, 1500-080 Lisboa).
The event is organized by the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Lisbon and the Society of Ukrainian Women in Portugal with the support of the Union of Ukrainians in Portugal and the São Domingos de Benfica District Administration.Read also: Food Train arrives in Kherson region at Easter time
A rich program awaits the guests: traditional Easter hayivky, cheerful bans, a fair and a lottery.
The organizers urge the whole family to come together to preserve, study and revive Ukrainian traditions that unite and warm hearts far from home.
As a reminder, the Portuguese city of Santa Maria da Feira will host the Ukrainian Culture Week, which aims to familiarize the local community with the cultural heritage, history and current events in Ukraine.
