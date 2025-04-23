Zelensky Reminds Of 2018 Crimea Declaration Amid U.S. Statements
According to Ukrinform, Zelensky made the statement on Telegram .
"Emotions have run high today. But it is good that 5 countries met to bring peace closer. Ukraine, the USA, the UK, France and Germany. The sides expressed their views and respectfully received each other's positions. It's important that each side was not just a participant but contributed meaningfully. The American side shared its vision. Ukraine and other Europeans presented their inputs. And we hope that it is exactly such joint work that will lead to lasting peace. We are grateful to partners. Ukraine will always act in accordance with its Constitution and we are absolutely sure that our partners in particular the USA will act in line with its strong decisions,” the post reads.
As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump called President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that Ukraine does not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea "very harmful to peace negotiations."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment