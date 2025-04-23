Zelensky Reminds Of 2018 Crimea Declaration Amid U.S. Statements

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to criticism of his statements regarding Crimea by Donald Trump and reminded the public of a declaration by the Secretary of State in Trump's first administration, Mike Pompeo, which rejected the Russian annexation.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky made the statement on Telegram .

"Emotions have run high today. But it is good that 5 countries met to bring peace closer. Ukraine, the USA, the UK, France and Germany. The sides expressed their views and respectfully received each other's positions. It's important that each side was not just a participant but contributed meaningfully. The American side shared its vision. Ukraine and other Europeans presented their inputs. And we hope that it is exactly such joint work that will lead to lasting peace. We are grateful to partners. Ukraine will always act in accordance with its Constitution and we are absolutely sure that our partners in particular the USA will act in line with its strong decisions,” the post reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump called President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that Ukraine does not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea "very harmful to peace negotiations."