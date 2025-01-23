

Generation change at KTM: Stefan Pierer hands over the management to Co-CEO Gottfried Neumeister / Responsible into the future - preserving a unique story





Mattighofen, January 23, 2025 - Stefan Pierer, CEO of KTM AG for many years, is handing over the management of the company to his Co-CEO Gottfried Neumeister. With this step, one of the world's leading motorcycle manufacturers is strategically positioning itself for the future. Pierer will continue to accompany the reorganization process as a member of the Executive Board with full commitment and will remain part of the KTM family.



Since taking over KTM in 1992, Stefan Pierer has built the company from a regional motorcycle manufacturer into a global brand with legendary status in the motorcycle industry. Today, for millions of fans, KTM stands for innovation, performance and a spirit of adventure like no other brand - values that will remain in focus under the new management.



"For me, KTM was always more than just a company - it was and is a passion, a mission and a family. The decision to hand over the helm was not an easy one. I am deeply convinced that Gottfried Neumeister, with his strategic foresight and commitment, is the right choice to lead KTM into the future," says Stefan Pierer.



Gottfried Neumeister brings extensive experience in corporate management, including many years as a board member of flyniki and DO &CO. He emphasizes: "Stefan Pierer has created a unique company that reflects the passion and pioneering spirit of all employees. I see it as my task to preserve this legacy and at the same time to break new ground. KTM stands for courage, innovation and passion - values that we will continue to live by and carry into the future. Together with our team, we will continue to strengthen KTM and set new standards to build the best motorcycles in the world."



With the new management structure, KTM is ideally equipped to master the challenges of the future and continue its success story. The focus remains on innovation, performance and the continuous development of a motorcycle brand that inspires millions of fans worldwide. KTM remains focused on redefining the limits of what is possible on two wheels. The company will continue on its path with the same determination that has made it a global icon under the leadership of Stefan Pierer.







About Gottfried Neumeister



After completing his studies in international business administration at the University of Vienna, Gottfried Neumeister worked as a consultant at Siemens AG Austria. In 2003, he founded flyniki together with Niki Lauda and was responsible for the successful development of the aviation business (until its sale to Air Berlin). In 2012, Mr. Neumeister moved to DO &CO Aktiengesellschaft, where he held various positions on the Management Board, most recently (2021-2023) as Co-CEO. Gottfried Neumeister has been Co-CEO of PIERER Mobility AG and KTM AG since September 1, 2024. He has also been a member of the Executive Board of Pierer Industrie AG since January 1, 2025.





