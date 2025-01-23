Hip And Knee Reconstructive Market To Reach USD 41,071.4 Million By 2035, Growing At A 5.6% CAGR From 2025 To 2035 | FMI

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hip and knee reconstructive is set to witness robust growth from 2025 to 2035 , fueled by technological advancements, increasing geriatric population, and rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders. In 2025 , the market size is estimated at USD 23,880.2 million , with projections indicating it will reach an impressive USD 41,071.4 million by 2035 , driven by a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The rising incidence of osteoarthritis and hip fractures is a significant driver. According to global health reports, nearly 10% of men and 18% of women over 60 years suffer from symptomatic osteoarthritis, necessitating reconstructive procedures. Coupled with the surge in sports injuries and trauma cases, the demand for hip and knee reconstructive surgeries is expected to grow exponentially.

Emerging technologies, such as robotics-assisted surgeries and 3D-printed implants, are redefining the landscape. These advancements offer enhanced precision, reduced surgical time, and better patient outcomes, fostering adoption among healthcare providers. Additionally, expanding healthcare infrastructure in developing regions is poised to further boost the market.

Nevertheless, high procedural costs and reimbursement challenges in certain regions could pose obstacles. However, ongoing efforts by healthcare providers and insurers to streamline reimbursement processes are expected to mitigate this issue, ensuring broader accessibility to advanced reconstructive solutions.

Market Size 2025: USD 23,880.2 million; 2035: USD 41,071.4 million

Growth Rate: 5.6% CAGR from 2025 to 2035

Technological Trends: Robotics-assisted surgeries, AI integration, and 3D printing dominate innovation.

Key Growth Drivers: Aging population, rising osteoarthritis prevalence, and advancements in surgical technologies. Geographic Insights: North America leads in market share, while Asia-Pacific showcases the highest growth potential.



Increasing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis and Other Joint Disorders:

The rising incidence of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and trauma cases necessitates hip and knee replacements as vital treatments for severe joint degeneration. These procedures help alleviate chronic pain and enhance mobility.

Aging Population:

The global aging population is contributing significantly to the demand for joint reconstruction surgeries. Older adults are more prone to degenerative joint diseases, leading to a higher need for orthopedic interventions.

High Obesity Rates:

The prevalence of obesity is closely linked to joint problems, particularly in the knees and hips. As obesity rates rise globally, so does the demand for reconstructive surgeries to address related health issues.

Technological Advancements:

Innovations in surgical techniques and implant technologies are improving outcomes for patients undergoing hip and knee reconstruction. Developments such as minimally invasive surgery and robotic-assisted procedures are enhancing surgical precision and recovery times.

Evolving Patient Expectations:

Patients increasingly expect longer-lasting implants and quicker recovery periods, which drives manufacturers to innovate continuously in product design and materials.

How does the aging population impact the demand for hip and knee replacements?

The aging population significantly impacts the demand for hip and knee replacements in several ways:

1. Increased Incidence of Joint Disorders

As people age, the prevalence of degenerative joint diseases such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis increases. These conditions lead to chronic pain and reduced mobility, making surgical interventions like hip and knee replacements necessary for improving quality of life. Studies indicate that the aging population will see a substantial rise in the demand for joint replacements, particularly among those aged 70 and older, who experience the highest relative increase in surgical volume over time.

2. Higher Surgical Volumes

The demand for hip and knee replacements is projected to grow significantly due to the increasing number of elderly individuals requiring these surgeries. For instance, projections suggest that by 2060, the demand for hip and knee joint replacements could increase by nearly 40%, with older patients (70+ years) representing a significant portion of this growth. The average age of patients undergoing these procedures has remained consistent, indicating that even as the population ages, the rates of surgery continue to rise among older adults.

3. Patient Willingness and Surgical Outcomes

Older patients are often willing to undergo joint arthroplasty procedures despite concerns about age-related risks. Research shows that while there may be hesitancy to perform surgeries on older individuals due to comorbid conditions, many elderly patients benefit significantly from these interventions, experiencing improved function and reduced pain post-surgery. The outcomes for hip and knee replacements tend to be favorable, with high satisfaction rates among older adults.

4. Economic Impact

The growing elderly demographic places additional strain on healthcare systems, necessitating increased resources for joint replacement surgeries. As the population ages, healthcare providers must prepare for a higher volume of surgical cases, which may require adjustments in healthcare infrastructure and resource allocation to meet this rising demand.

5. Technological Advancements

Advancements in surgical techniques and implant technologies have made joint replacement surgeries safer and more effective, encouraging more elderly patients to opt for these procedures. Innovations such as minimally invasive techniques reduce recovery times and improve outcomes, making surgery a more attractive option for older adults.

"The hip and knee reconstructive market is poised for transformative growth. The introduction of patient-specific implants and advancements in minimally invasive techniques will redefine standard care practices. Companies that prioritize affordability alongside innovation are likely to gain a significant competitive edge in this evolving landscape," says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Hip and Knee Reconstructive Market: Country-wise Insights and Key Trends