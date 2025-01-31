CEO To Face Arrest For UPSIDA Failure To Handover Possession In Spite Of Court Orders

(MENAFN- KNN India) Noida, Jan 31 (KNN) In a significant development, the District Consumer Forum has issued an arrest warrant against Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) CEO Mayur Maheshwari for failing to hand over possession of an 800-square-metre industrial plot in Surajpur, despite a court order in a decades-old case.

The forum has, however, granted Maheshwari an opportunity to secure bail by furnishing a bail of Rs 50,000, along with a surety of the same amount. He has also been directed to appear before the forum on February 28 for further proceedings.

The case dates back to 1989 when entrepreneur Mahendra Kumar H Advani was allotted a plot in Surajpur Site C. A formal agreement was executed in February 1990, but UPSIDA delayed possession for six years, finally handing it over in March 1995.

However, in 1998, the Authority cancelled the allotment, citing non-utilisation of land and lack of construction, reclaiming the plot.

When Advani sought restoration of the property, UPSIDA imposed a condition requiring him to pay 50 per cent of the difference between the past and present premium rates.

Challenging this, Advani approached the District Consumer Forum in 2001, which ruled in his favour on October 22, 2003.

The forum observed that while there was a delay in utilising the plot, UPSIDA itself had taken six years to hand it over. Furthermore, an inspection report submitted to the forum contradicted UPSIDA's claims that the industrial sector was fully developed in 1998.

The report revealed that several adjoining plots were still vacant, drinking water supply had not resumed, and roads were missing even as of 2000.

Terming the allotment cancellation as unjustified, the consumer forum ordered UPSIDA to restore the plot without any restoration fee. Additionally, UPSIDA was directed to reimburse Advani Rs 12,000 for legal expenses.

With the arrest warrant now issued, all eyes will be on the upcoming hearing to see how the long-pending case unfolds.

(KNN Bureau)