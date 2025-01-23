Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Predicted To See Upsurge Through 2034, Highlights Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Forecast

DelveInsight's Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's“Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Report:

.The Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market size was valued approximately USD 310 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.In September 2024, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for unresectable advanced or metastatic malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). This approval was supported by data from the phase 2/3 KEYNOTE-483 clinical trial, which enrolled 440 patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic MPM who had not previously received systemic therapy for advanced disease.

.In the seven major markets (7MM), the United States recorded the highest number of pleural effusion incident cases in 2023, representing approximately 40% of the total cases.

.In the United States, approximately 75% of the total incident cases of malignant pleural effusion were diagnosed, while the remaining cases went undiagnosed.

.In the EU4 and the UK, Germany represents the largest share of diagnosed malignant pleural effusion cases, making up approximately 25% of the total diagnosed cases in the region.

.In the 7MM, based on tumor type, malignant pleural effusion was most frequently associated with lung cancer, comprising approximately 30% of diagnosed cases, followed by breast cancer.

.Key Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Companies: AstraZeneca, PharmaMar, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, TCR2 Therapeutics, Amphera BV, Sellas Life Sciences Group, Momotaro-Gene, PharmaMar, Targovax, Hoffmann-La Roche, and others

.Key Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Therapies: IMFINZI, Lurbinectedin, Pegargiminase, TC-210, MesoPher, Galinpepimut-S (Vaccine), MTG201 + nivolumab, ZEPZELCA (lurbinectedin), ONCOS-102, TECENTRIQ Plus AVASTIN, and others

.The Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males are more at risk of developing MPM in comparison to the females

.In the year 2022, there were a total of 1,400 cases of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma in males and 400 cases in females in the United States

.The Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market dynamics.

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Overview

Malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) is a rare and aggressive cancer that develops in the thin layer of tissue (pleura) surrounding the lungs and lining the chest cavity. It is primarily caused by exposure to asbestos, a group of minerals once widely used in construction, insulation, and other industries. Inhalation of asbestos fibers can lead to their accumulation in the pleura over time, triggering inflammation and eventually causing cancerous changes in the mesothelial cells lining the pleura.

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

.Prevalent Cases of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Therapies and Key Companies

.IMFINZI: AstraZeneca

.Lurbinectedin: PharmaMar

.Pegargiminase: Polaris Pharmaceuticals

.TC-210: TCR2 Therapeutics

.MesoPher: Amphera BV

.Galinpepimut-S (Vaccine): Sellas Life Sciences Group

.MTG201 + nivolumab: Momotaro-Gene

.ZEPZELCA (lurbinectedin): PharmaMar

.ONCOS-102: Targovax

.TECENTRIQ Plus AVASTIN: Hoffmann-La Roche

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Strengths

.Various drugs in the pipeline like ADI-PEG 20, ONCOS-102, MesoPher, and others have an ODD which will grants seven years of market exclusivity in the US along with clinical trials subsidies and reduced regulatory fees

.The ODD granted to these emerging drugs will also enable the companies to launch them at premium prices

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Opportunities

.Recent developments in blood-based biomarkers seen in recent years and can serve several potential roles in MPM like diagnostics, prognostics, or predictive of response to specific therapies

.There is a potential for companies to price their drugs at a premium price if their therapies provide an edge over the current therapies like nivolumab

Scope of the Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Companies: AstraZeneca, PharmaMar, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, TCR2 Therapeutics, Amphera BV, Sellas Life Sciences Group, Momotaro-Gene, PharmaMar, Targovax, Hoffmann-La Roche, and others

.Key Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Therapies: IMFINZI, Lurbinectedin, Pegargiminase, TC-210, MesoPher, Galinpepimut-S (Vaccine), MTG201 + nivolumab, ZEPZELCA (lurbinectedin), ONCOS-102, TECENTRIQ Plus AVASTIN, and others

.Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Therapeutic Assessment: Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma current marketed and Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma emerging therapies

.Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Dynamics: Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market drivers and Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Access and Reimbursement

