Commonwealth Fellows Develop Roadmap To Combat Cybercrime In Caribbean

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) PORT-OF- Spain, Trinidad – Commonwealth Caribbean fellows have developed a roadmap this week, designed to boost around-the-clock cooperation to combat crimes and make the internet safer for citizens.

The roadmap was the result of two days of discussions among 15 fellows, including officials from The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security, and the Regional Security System.

The fellows, many of whom lead national responses to cybercrime in their countries, were in Port of Spain on 21 and 22 January 2025 for the inaugural meeting of the Commonwealth Caribbean Cyber Fellowship.

The roadmap lays out a framework for greater regional cooperation to prevent and combat cyber threats, including fraud, ransomware, and hacking.

Specific actions include establishing an online platform to share knowledge and tools, exchanging strategies to enhance national cybersecurity policies and infrastructure, and fostering mutual support in handling electronic evidence.

'A significant step'

One of the fellows, Trezawnah Gordon, senior director of the Cyber Intelligence Policy and Incident Response Branch at Jamaica's ministry of national security, praised the roadmap as a significant step towards creating a safer digital future.

“The roadmap will provide a valuable platform for fellows from across the region to share expertise, exchange ideas and develop adaptable models that countries can use to strengthen their cybersecurity,” she said.

Another fellow, Anish Bachu, head of the Cybersecurity Incident Response Team at Trinidad and Tobago's ministry of national security, acknowledged the challenges posed by the small size of Caribbean countries. He pointed out that some countries have cybersecurity teams consisting of just one or two people.

Anish explained that the fellowship would help address this limitation by bringing Caribbean countries together to pool their knowledge and resources, which, he added, would result in swifter and more coordinated responses to cyber threats.

A locally led solution

Elizabeth Macharia, head of the Commonwealth Secretariat's Rule of Law Section, reflected on the dual nature of digital connectivity.

“Digital connectivity has immense potential for the development of societies,” she said.“However, it also exposes businesses and citizens to significant cyber threats that demand urgent attention.”

Dr Macharia added:“This roadmap, developed and led by the region, will equip countries to take more proactive measures rooted in domestic laws, as part of their wider efforts to create a safer digital environment for all.”

Launched in 2024, the fellowship is supported by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Jon Dean, British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, said:

“The fellowship is an important opportunity as it brings together key stakeholders in the cybersecurity space to share best practice, knowledge, and expertise.”

“Through this initiative, we are ensuring that Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean are well-positioned to tackle the growing cyber threats of tomorrow. The UK government remains committed to supporting the region's security and prosperity.”

The fellowship contributes to the delivery of the Commonwealth Cyber Declaration, an agreement among Commonwealth countries to promote safe cyberspace for all Commonwealth citizens.

