Fire Service Recruitment Scam: ACB Raids 6 Locations In J & K

As per a statement, the spokesman said that Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with the investigation of a case under FIR number 01/2025 registered at PS ACB Central conducted searches in the residence, office premises and Govt. Quarters of the accused persons at six different locations across the UT of J&K after obtaining the search warrants from the Court of law.

The said case was registered by ACB in irregularities committed in the selection process of Fireman/Fireman Drivers in the Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) Department, it reads.

During searches various electronic gadgets and other incriminating documents were seized. Further investigation of the case is in progress, the statement reads.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now