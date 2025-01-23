JKSSB Initiates Inquiry Into Constable Recruitment Exam

JKSSB Chairperson Indu Kanwal Chib has announced the initiation of an inquiry into the recruitment results, reassuring aspirants of a thorough and time-bound investigation. She emphasized that the committee members involved in the inquiry have been directed to complete their work promptly and transparently.

“We have initiated the inquiry and it will be concluded in the time bound manner,” she said.

Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) had announced 4002 posts of Constables, constable (telecommunication) constable executive police, constable (photographers) besides other posts vide Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2024, dated: 16th July, 2024.

The JKSSB had advertised the posts via Subject Advertisement for the posts of Constable in J&K Police, Home Department.

The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has received an Indent from Home Department for filling up vacancies under direct recruitment.

The aspirants allege that some aspirants who have secured less marks in the constable exams are topping in the merit list in Constable (telecommunication exam as the examination was held after a gap of a few days only.

“The government of the day needs to look into the matter, we voted for transparency and accountability, it is good to hear that an inquiry has been ordered by the SSB Chairperson,” said Nadeem Lone, an aspirant.

Pertinently, days ago the People's Democratic Party leader, Iltija Mufti, had raised concerns over alleged discrepancies in the telecommunications and photographer exams conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), questioning the fairness and transparency of the results.

Mass Comm Graduates Cry Foul

The mass communication graduates and post graduates have also raised eyebrows over the eligibility criteria for the post of photographer in the police Department saying that the Merit list for the Photographer (CONSTABLE) post has raised serious concerns, as there are hardly any candidates who meet the stringent eligibility criteria.

“These requirements, including 10+2 with Science, a 6-month computer diploma, age below 28, height specifications, and two years of experience in Photography/Videography from a recognized organization, are exceptionally rare,” said Rahil Hussain, an aspirant.

“How is it possible for someone without a journalism or relevant background to hold a valid photography certificate and be eligible for this position? It's troubling that so many ineligible candidates were able to appear for the exam without meeting the basic criteria,” he added.

Pertinently, the successful candidates will proceed to physical evaluation rounds after the result was declared, however after marred by allegation of discrepancies the recruitment process has entered a hiccup.

Shortlisted candidates from the written examination will move on to the next stage of selection, which includes the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

The written examination took place on December 1, 8, and 22, 2024, in an offline OMR-based format. The test assessed General Knowledge, Aptitude, and role-specific skills through 100 multiple-choice questions, with one mark awarded for correct answers and a penalty of 0.25 marks for incorrect responses. The recruitment aims to fill 4,002 constable vacancies in the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

